ST. LOUIS — While the NCAA women’s gymnastics national championship will be decided Saturday night at Saint Louis University’s Chaifetz Arena, with six teams, including the University of Utah, battling for the ultimate prize, individual gymnasts walked away with titles and All-American honors Friday night.

Among those winners was Utah star sophomore MyKayla Skinner. The defending NCAA champion on floor exercise, as well as the NCAA runner-up on floor, Skinner was at her award-winning best when the stakes were highest for the Red Rocks.

She scored better than a 9.900 on each event, with a 9.9375 on vault, a 9.9250 on uneven bars, a 9.9250 on balance beam and a 9.9375 on floor exercise. Her all-around score was an impressive 39.7250, one of the best marks of her season.

As a result, Skinner earned herself a spot on the NCAA first team on every event, save bars.

Not only that, her vault was one of the best of the entire day of competition, a day which included 12 teams, over 300 routines and the best gymnasts in the country.

Skinner tied with Brenna Dowell of Oklahoma and Alex McMurtry of Florida for the vault title, the second time in her collegiate career she has been an individual NCAA champion.

“I feel really good. It is really cool. Getting individual titles has been a dream come true,” said Skinner. “(After) winning a lot of stuff last year it was kind of stressful to have to redeem yourself so it was really cool to tie for first on vault.

“Vault has always been a strong event for me so it was cool to be at the top on that event.”

Skinner also finished as the runner-up in the all-around competition, for the second year in a row, trailing just Oklahoma star Maggie Nichols.

“I got second on the all-around again, I didn’t think that was going to happen,” said Skinner. “You just never know what is going to happen in each meet. Overall it was a really good meet and I am really happy about how I did”

Skinner wasn’t the only Red Rock to shine. Sydney Soloski and Missy Reinstadtler each earned themselves spots on the NCAA second team, Soloski on floor and Reinstadtler in the all-around.

Soloski scored a 9.9125 on floor, in a routine she believed was one her best this season.

“I think that was one of my best floor routines this season, for sure,” said Soloski. “The floor was really bouncy and it all just kind of came together.”

Reinstadtler finished with an all-around score of 39.400, having scored a 9.8000 on vault, a 9.8500 on bars, a 9.8625 on beam and a 9.8875 on floor.

***

NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships Individual Winners

All-Around

1. Maggie Nichols (OU) 39.8125

2. MyKayla Skinner (UTAH) 39.7250

3. Elizabeth Price (STAN) 39.6750

4. Alex McMurtry (UF) 39.5875

5. Mollie Korth (UK) 39.5000

Vault

1. Mykayla Skinner (UTAH) 9.9375

1. Brenna Dowell (OU) 9.9375

1. Alex McMurtry (UF) 9.9375

4. Alicia Boren (UF) 9.9250

4. Mollie Korth (UK) 9.9250

Uneven Bars

1. Elizabeth Price (STAN) 10.0

1. Maggie Nichols (OU) 10.0

3. Alex McMurtry (UF) 9.9500

3. Nicole Lehrmann (OU) 9.9500

5. MyKayla Skinner (UTAH) 9.9250

5. Stefani Catour (OU) 9.9250

Balance Beam

1. Maggie Nichols (OU) 9.9500

2. MyKayla Skinner (UTAH) 9.9250

3. Rachel Gowey (UF) 9.9125

4. Nicole Lehrmann (OU) 9.9000

4. Shani Remme (BOISE STATE) 9.9000

Floor Exercise

1. Maggie Nichols (OU) 9.9625

2. Alyssa Baumann (UF) 9.9500

3. Anastasia Webb (OU) 9.9375

3. MyKayla Skinner (UTAH) 9.9375

5. AJ Jackson (OU) 9.9250

5. Elizabeth Price (STAN) 9.9250

