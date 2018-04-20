Shannon Hortman Evans earned second-team All-American honors at the NCAA National Championships on Friday night after scoring a 9.900 on her uneven bars routine.

“It was amazing and incredible just making it here,” Evans said. “I went out on a long stretch and made it my goal to become BYU’s next All-American and train for that and did all I could. I’m so happy to be able to represent BYU and get the team’s name back out here at nationals.”

Evans took seventh place overall as an individual competitor on the uneven bars with a score of 9.900. Rachel Gowey and Amelia Hundley from No. 4 Florida also tied for seventh on the event.

This marks the first time in 14 years since a BYU gymnast has both qualified for nationals and earned All-America honors. The last time was in 2004 when Kari Lords was named to the second team for floor exercise.

“I’m really proud of Shannon,” head coach Guard Young said. “She proved a lot to herself and to the gymnastics community that she deserved to be out here.”

The final six teams will compete Saturday in the Super Six Championship. Details on how to watch the meet can be found via NCAA.com.