HERRIMAN - The Utah Warriors opened the new Zions Bank Stadium with an impressive 80-12 drubbing of the Alberta Wolfpack in front of 3,143 fans. The Warriors were lead by Josh and Jared Whippy, originally from Fiji who combined for a total of 36 points. Josh Whippy accounted for 26 points and Jared for 10 points.

However, in the 73rd minute of play Josh Whippy suffered a compound fracture of his lower left leg. The game was stopped due to the severity of the medical injury and the score of the game at the time.

Speaking of the Josh Whippy's play and injury, team captain Paul Lasike said, "I played with Josh at BYU but we hadn't played in this line-up like this before and our chemistry made a big difference. I am sick to my stomach over his injury, its a devastating loss but we has a team will rally around him."

We wish our Warrior and tonight’s man of the match, Joshua Whippy, our support and prayers. ❤️ #StandStrongStandAsOne He gives you all the 👍 pic.twitter.com/GRvSYQM4LM — Utah Warriors (@warriorsrugbyut) April 21, 2018

The Warriors play overall was substantially improved according to Head Coach Alf Daniels. "We played physical rugby and improved substantially on defense which allowed us to play attack rugby. This team only has three games together but tonight showed the potential we have and are aiming for. The crowd support here is the 16th man on the field for us, I have coached in front of larger crowds in New Zealand but nothing compares to the energy and noise of our fans."

The Warriors now head to San Diego for their first match in Major League Rugby play. They face the San Diego Legion on Sunday, April 29th, the match will be broadcast on the Cox/AT&T Sports Network starting at 5:00pm MST.

The next home match for the Warriors is Friday, May 5th at Rio Tinto Stadium starting at 7:00pm.