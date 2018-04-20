Senior Braxton Miller, sophomore Chase Lansford and freshman Colten Cordingley all shot an opening round 2-over-par 74 and are currently tied for 24th place following the first round of the 2018 Mountain West Men’s Championship held Friday at the par-72, 7,115-yard Olympic Course at Gold Mountain Golf Club.

Utah State is currently in 10th place in the 11-team field after an opening round 16-over 304. Colorado State, UNLV and San Diego State are tied for first at 4-under 284, while CSU’s AJ Ott is at the top of the leaderboard after firing an opening round 6-under-par 66.

Miller carded one of just five eagles during the opening round and finished the day 2-under on the par 5s with three pars and an eagle on the par-5, 513-yard 14th hole. Lansford was 1-under on the par 3s with three pars and a birdie on the par-3, 159-yard fifth hole. Cordingley carded a team-best 13 pars during his opening round.

Also competing for Utah State is freshman Brock Stanger, who is tied for 53rd place after shooting a 10-over 82, while sophomore Hayden Eckert is currently in 55th place after an opening round 15-over 87.

The 54-hole tournament continues on Saturday with the second round beginning at 9 a.m. MT. On Saturday, USU golfers will be grouped with players from Air Force. The tournament will conclude with 18 holes on Sunday.

Live scoring is available throughout the 2018 Mountain West Championship via Golfstat's website, and daily results will be posted on Utah State's athletics website.

Doug Hoffman is the associate athletic director for Utah State University Athletic Media Relations.