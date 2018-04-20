Weber State softball hosted Idaho State in a doubleheader Friday afternoon. The Wildcats started the afternoon off with a 7-5 win and followed it up with a 10-1 victory after five innings.

"I think it was a really solid day for us," said head coach Mary Kay Amicone. "Our pitching staff did a fantastic job of sequencing and hitting their spots and worked us out of some jams. I thought it was terrific that our offense added on and (was) relentless at putting runs on the board."

In the bottom of the first inning, Takesha Saltern started things off by beating the throw to first and then later advanced to third. Ashlyn Visser got up and knocked a single to left field for an RBI to put the Wildcats on the board.

WSU didn't stop there as Molly Horne got up and rocked an RBI double to deep center field scoring another Weber State run.

Weber State ended the first inning with two runs off four hits and left two runners on base in scoring position.

Later in the bottom of the third, Weber State found some fire as Ali Belloc was able to get a single to left field that scored one run. McKinley Brinkerhoff was able to lay down a solid bunt and a wild throw advanced her to second while Belloc scored.

Courtney Pestka hit a nice single down the line that scored two runs, and to finish off the inning, Sydney White hit a single to right field for an RBI.

Weber State finished the fourth inning with four runs off five hits and left only one on base, and it took a 6-2 lead over the Bengals.

Idaho State came up with a big sixth inning, getting three across to narrow the score gap to just 6-5. In the bottom of six, Landi Hawker rocked a double to the center field fence, and later Molly Horne had a sac fly to score Hawker to give Weber State a final score of 7-5.

In the second game, Saltern started things off getting on base thanks to an ISU error. Saltern then proceeded to steal second and third. Landi Hawker got on base with a walk, and with runners on the corner, Saltern was able to sneak home to put WSU on the board.

The Wildcats were hot at the plate in the bottom of the second inning as Rae Gall started things off with a double to left field. Brinkerhoff and Pestka kept things rolling with singles scoring one more run.

To end the bottom of the second inning, Visser hit a double to left field scoring two runs.

WSU finished the second inning with five runs off seven hits to take a 6-1 lead over Idaho State going into the third inning.

Pestka and White got RBIs in the third inning, and aggressive base running scored another run to give Weber State a 9-1 lead after four complete innings of play.

In the bottom of the fourth, Weber State got one run across thanks to a wild pitch. In the top of the fifth, Weber State executed a beautiful double play to help end the game with a 10-1 run-rule win after five innings.

Weber State is now 22-18 overall on the season and 10-4 in Big Sky Conference play. It will host Idaho State again Saturday for the final game in the series before hosting Utah Valley on Tuesday.

WSU has its final road games of the year at Portland State on April 27 and 28. The final home games of the season are May 5-6, against Northern Colorado.