Strong doubles play catapults BYU women's tennis to a 4-1 win over Pacific and confirms a trip to West Coast Conference Tournament next week.

"I'm proud of the way we came out in doubles," BYU head coach Lauren Jones-Spencer said. "They're a good team and had some good points, but we stayed tough and finished strong in No. 1 and 2 doubles. Then we just really tried to carry that energy into singles and I really felt like that helped us have a lot of confidence in singles play. We just want to build off of our great tennis today and take it into Senior Day tomorrow."

The Cougars (12-8, 5-3 WCC) started off hot in doubles play to begin the match. Sophomores Kate Cusick and Polina Malykh in No. 2 doubles earned a quick, commanding 6-1 win over Pacific's (6-11, 2-5 WCC) Anneroos Nederstigt and Sabrina Rodriguez.

No. 1 doubles' duo senior Mayci Jones and freshman Anastasia Abramyan wasted no time to follow up their teammates win with a 6-1 victory of their own over Maayan Sela and Dohee Lee of Pacific to give BYU the doubles point. No. 3 doubles did not finish.

Abramyan carried over her excellent doubles play into No. 2 singles against Lee once again. The freshman only dropped one game the entire match for a decisive 6-0, 6-1 victory to give BYU a 2-0 lead.

In No. 3 singles, Malykh extended the Cougars' lead to 3-0 with a strong 6-2, 6-1 win over the Tigers' Karina Vyrlan. However, Pacific's Anna Ramos Vinolas answered back in No. 4 singles in a tight battle against Cusick to win 6-2, 6-4 and put the Tigers on the board.

With a two-point lead, freshman Madeline Almeida sealed the deal in No. 5 singles with 6-2, 6-1 victory over Nederstigt to give BYU the 4-1 win. No. 1 and 6 singles did not finish.

After Friday's victory, the Cougars have guaranteed a spot in the WCC Tournament next week. The remaining matches this weekend will determine final seeding for the championship.

BYU finishes off the regular season Saturday at 11 a.m. MT, at the Outdoor Tennis Courts, and will honor lone senior Jones before the match begins. Admission is free and complimentary pizza will be provided to those in attendance. Live stats for the match can be found on the Cougars' online schedule.