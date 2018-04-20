Utah Valley University women's golfers Ana Raga and Carly Dehlin have both earned All-Western Athletic Conference honors for the 2017-18 season as announced by the conference office on Friday.

Raga led the way by earning first-team all-conference accolades, while Dehlin was named to the league's second team. The honors mark the second time that both Raga and Dehlin have earned All-WAC recognition, as Raga earned first-team accolades last season and Dehlin was previously named to the second team as a freshman in 2016.

"They are truly a dynamic leadership team (in) our squad. I couldn't be more proud for both of them for being honored with this recognition," head UVU coach Dr. Sue Nyhus said. "Kudos to both of them for working so hard and competing so well all year long. My guess is that they will both earn Academic All-WAC honors again this year as well. They have done a lot for our program."

Raga earned first-team all-conference honors for the second-consecutive season after leading the way for the Wolverines at the WAC Championship by tying for sixth with a 6-over-par 219. After recording scores of 73 and 75, Raga saved her best round for last by carding an even-par 71 on the final day to post the sixth-place finish.

Raga, who is a native of Venezuela, arguably had one of the best seasons in UVU women's golf history in 2017-18 by recording six top-10 finishes on the year as well as a school record 74.40 scoring average. The Wolverine junior also posted two top-five outings, which included a season-best third-place finish at the GCU Spring Invitational (75-72-74—221) and a school record 1-over-par 214 at the Hobble Creek Fall Classic (73-71-70). She also tallied an impressive five sub-par rounds on the season and recorded a top-10 finish in each of the five events she competed at in the spring.

Dehlin recorded second-team all-league recognition for the second time in her career after capping her stellar junior campaign with a 15th-place finish at the 2018 WAC Championship earlier this week. After carding an even-par 71 in the tournament's opening round, Dehlin then finished with scores of 76 and 75 to finish with a 9-over-par 222.

Dehlin, who hails from Draper, Utah (Alta HS), too had one of the best seasons in program history where she posted four top-10 finishes and the second-best scoring average in program history with a 74.80 clip. She also became just one of four golfers in school history to win a tournament, as she earned a share of individual medalist honors at the GCU Spring Invitational with a 3-over-par 219 (74-73-72). Just last week, Dehlin carded the lowest single-round score in UVU women's golf history with a 5-under-par 67 at the Bobcat Spring Invitational. She also posted an impressive total of five sub-par rounds in 2017-18.

NM State's Pun Chanachai was named the WAC Player of the Year, while Grand Canyon's Siripatsorn Patchana was tabbed the WAC Freshman of the Year and GCU's Lauren Giesecke was named the WAC Coach of the Year.

James Warnick is an assistant sports information director at Utah Valley University. For more information about Wolverine athletics, visit GoUVU.com.