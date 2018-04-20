Utah State women's tennis (13-10, 3-1 MW) takes on Boise State (12-7, 4-0 MW) on Saturday, April 21, at noon, in Idaho. The Aggies head into the regular season finale with their first winning conference record, 3-1, in program history.

"Playing Boise State is always fun," head coach Sean McInerney said. "They are well coached and play exceptionally hard. It will be a great challenge playing them on senior day and on their home courts. We are looking forward to the opportunity."

Utah State is led in singles by freshman Sasha Pisareva who is 13-9 at the No. 1 spot and sophomore Hannah Jones who is 12-7 at the Nos. 2 through 5 spots. Jones clinched USU's last two victories at No. 5 singles with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Air Force and a 6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 6-1 win over New Mexico. In doubles, senior Maggie O'Meara and junior Jenna Kane lead with a 4-3 mark at the Nos. 1 and 2 spots. Three other doubles tandems have recorded three victories.

Boise State leads Utah State, 33-2, in program history, but USU has won two of the last three meetings. In singles for the Broncos, freshman Wilhelmina Palmer leads with a 12-3 record at the Nos. 1 through 4 spots, while sophomore Anja Dokic is 11-6 at the Nos. 1 and 2 spots. In doubles, Dokic and sophomore Wiktoria Nosek are 8-9 at the Nos. 1 and 2 spots.

Ashley Springer is a student at Utah State University studying journalism and communication. Springer is an intern with the USU athletic department's media relations.