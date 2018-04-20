BYU sophomore Shannon Hortman Evans will compete at the NCAA Women’s Gymnastics National Championships in St. Louis this Friday and Saturday.

“I am so happy Shannon gets this experience of competing at a National Championships,” head coach Guard Young said. “Shannon has been our rock this season. This is just another great step in her career and for BYU gymnastics.”

This season alone, Evans has been a strong all-around competitor, leading to her individual bars qualification for nationals. She set career-high scores of 9.950 on bars and floor and shattered her all-around record with a 39.425. After tying for first with a 9.900 on bars at the regional competition, Evans qualified for NCAA National Championships as an individual competitor. This is the first time in 14 years that No. 17 BYU has had an individual qualify.

As part of the Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference, Evans was named a specialist of the week in six out of the 10 weeks of awards. At conference championships, she was named the MRGC All-Around Champion after earning 39.400, while also being a first-team selection on bars and floor with a 9.900 on both events.

Team semifinal and all-around competition will happen in two sessions on Friday, April 20, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. ET. The top-three teams from each semifinal will advance to the final competition on Saturday, April 21, at 7 p.m.

Evans will compete on bars with No. 5 Utah during the third rotation of the second semifinal. Semifinal II is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Finals will begin the following day at 7 p.m.

Semifinal I will be broadcast live on ESPN2. Semifinal II and the final competition will be broadcast live on ESPNU. More information can be found on the NCAA website.