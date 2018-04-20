Love him or loathe him, Carlos Boozer is among the best power forwards to ever don a Utah Jazz uniform.

During a podcast this week, Booz admitted the man who is unquestionably considered the greatest power forward in Jazz history — sorry Larry Krystkowiak, but we’re talking about Karl Malone here — was also the toughest guy he faced in the NBA.

Boozer didn’t play Malone many times, but he left a lasting impression.

"For me, when I came in the NBA in 2002, there were so many great power forwards — from Chris Webber, Rasheed Wallace," Boozer said on the Holdat podcast with Nate Robinson.

"I played against Karl Malone and he gave me 38 and 15 and only played 30 minutes. He was like a video game. He was just so strong, and his jump shot was wet from anywhere on the court — playing off that (John) Stockton pick-and-roll."

That prompted Robinson to jokingly poke fun of Malone’s uniform accessories.

"Man," Robinson said, "you let a dude that wore two wrestling wristbands on his arms (laughs) …"

Boozer replied, "Man, that boy was cooking! I fouled out trying to guard him."

UM, THANKS?

Knicks owner Jim Dolan recently gave Jeff Hornacek one of those infamous backhanded compliments after firing the former Jazz player and assistant coach.

"I think Hornacek had the same kind of issue that Phil (Jackson) did in that he didn’t grasp how different the players are now in the way they think and deal with management and the coaches," Dolan told the New York Post. “I think he was way behind on that.

"But I think Jeff is a good coach and he’ll do well when he’s hired by another team."

Gee, thanks.

The Knicks have been a mess for years and struggled this year after star big man Kristaps Porzingis was sidelined for the season in January with an injury. New York finished 29-53 this season and went 60-104 during Horny's tenure.

New York Daily News writer Frank Isola didn't pull any punches in response to Dolan's comments on Hornacek.

"Jeff Hornacek can't relate to today's players" says a billionaire owner who gave Phil Jackson the keys to the kingdom. — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) April 19, 2018

"Jeff Hornacek couldn't relate to today's players" says the owner who had a beloved player, Charles Oakley, handcuffed and dragged out of MSG. And then called him an alcoholic. — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) April 19, 2018

Jeff Hornacek was fired, then he was run over by the front office and then the owner backed up and ran him over again Holy crap. — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) April 19, 2018

Hornacek's kids came to their dad's defense after he was fired last week.

Ppl only saw what this guy did on the court, but we saw all the 4am nights watching film & the way he poured all he had into this team like he does our fam. We get asked who our team is. Knicks/Jazz/Suns? I’m team Hornacek & while people call him “Coach,” I get to call him “Dad.” pic.twitter.com/AZnzBhJ120 — Abby Hornacek (@abbyhornacek) April 12, 2018

MORE LINKS:

• Success is sweet in Utah:

My wife is making Playoff cookies!! More to come......#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/4nkisHi6dW — Dustin Turner (@dmturner1232) April 19, 2018

• The one time Barbara Bush played golf with George HW Bush:

That time Barbara Bush played golf with hubby George HW Bush. That one time. (From my book, First Off the Tee) pic.twitter.com/yzLb03AE8h — Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) April 18, 2018

• Rodney Hood welcomed twins into his family Wednesday morning and then played for the Cavaliers — scoring five points off the bench in a 100-97 win over Indiana — that night.

• Utah Gov. Gary Herbert honored SLCC women’s basketball coach Betsy Specketer.

WEEKEND PLANNER:

FRIDAY

Minors: Bees vs. Sacramento, 6:30 p.m.

Gymnastics: NCAA championships, at St. Louis

SATURDAY

NBA playoffs: Thunder at Jazz, 8 p.m.

MLS: RSL vs. Colorado, 7 p.m.

NWSL: Utah Royals at North Carolina, 1:30 p.m.

Minors: Bees vs. Albuquerque, 6:30 p.m.

Gymnastics: NCAA Super Six, 6 p.m., at St. Louis

SUNDAY

Minors: Bees vs. Albuquerque, 1 p.m.