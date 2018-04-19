Former Dixie State defensive back Tyneil Cooper signed a contract to continue his football career in the Canadian Football League. Cooper agreed to terms on Wednesday with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Cooper earned first-team All-RMAC honors in 2016, logging 33 tackles, nine pass breakups and a blocked extra point attempt. He also garnered All-RMAC honorable mention honors as a senior in 2017, logging 28 tackles, eight pass breakups, one interception with a 65-yard return and a forced fumble.

Cooper joins former DSU linebacker Robert Metz as the second Trailblazer defender in the last three years to land a professional contract.

“This is a blessing and a great opportunity for me,” Cooper said. “Obviously, the end goal is to play in the NFL, but right now this gives me a great chance to grow more as a professional athlete and to continue to play football at a high level.”

Cooper will report to the team next week for a three-day mini-camp before the team’s official training camp opens in May. Winnipeg opens the 2018 campaign with a preseason game on June 1, before opening the regular season against Edmonton on Thursday, June 14.

Keric Seegmiller is Assistant Coordinator of Media Relations at Dixie State University and the Voice of Trailblazer Athletics. Contact him at keric.seegmiller@dixie.edu.