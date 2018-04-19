MUSIC/DANCE

Browning String Trio, April 20, 7:30 p.m., Browning Center, Allred Theater, WSU, Ogden, $6-$7 (801-626-8500 or weberstatetickets.com)

"An Evening of Brahms" with the Temple Square Chorale and Orchestra at Temple Square, April 20-21, 7:30 p.m., Tabernacle, Temple Square, free, ticket required, standby line will form at flagpole, admission is open to ages 8 and older (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

Grieg's Piano Concerto with Alexandra Dariescu, April 20-21, 7:30 p.m., Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, $15-$88 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Linford Band, April 20, 7:30 p.m., Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, $12 for adults, $10 for seniors, $8 for students with ID (435-723-0740 or bcfineartscenter.org)

"SALT in Concert," April 20, 7:30 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $25 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

"Shakespeare Suite," April 20-21, 7:30 p.m.; April 21, 2 p.m., Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, $15-$87 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

"Sleeping Beauty," by Smash Dance Academy, April 20, 7:30 p.m.; April 21, 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Covey Arts Center, 425 W. Center, Provo, $10 (801-852-7007 or coveycenter.org)

UVU Ballroom Dance, April 20-21, 7:30 p.m.; April 21, 2 p.m., Sorensen Center, Ragan Theatre, UVU, Orem, $15 for general, $10 for non-UVU students, $8 for seniors, $5 for children ages 3-18 (uvu.edu/arts)

Voltaire's "Candide," April 20-21, 7:30 p.m., Kingsbury Hall, U., $20, contains mature content according to utahpresents.org (801-581-7100 or utahpresents.org)

Portugal. The Man, April 20, 8 p.m., DSU, Burns Arena, 225 S. University Ave., St. George, $20-$30 (dixiefest18.com)

Caleb Chapman's "Pop Goes the Music Festival," April 20-21, 7:30 p.m.; music clinics, April 21, 1:30-4 p.m., Velour, 135 N. University Ave., Provo, $10 (801-763-0200 or ccsoundhouse.com)

Brian Wilson with Al Jardine, April 21, 8 p.m., Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, $55-$80 (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

"Choral Evensong," April 22, 6 p.m., Cathedral Church of St. Mark, 231 E. 100 South, free (stmarksutah.org)

New Music Ensemble, April 22, 7:30 p.m., Gardner Hall, Dumke Recital Hall, free (801-581-6762 or music.utah.edu)

Crimson Harps, April 23, 7:30 p.m., Gardner Hall, Thompson Chamber Music Hall, free (801-581-6762 or music.utah.edu)

"Hope for Humanity: Carrying the Torch,” April 23, 7:30 p.m., Sorensen Center, Ragan Theatre, UVU, Orem, $10 for general, $5 for non-UVU students and children ages 12-18 (uvu.edu/arts)

Roots of Creation, April 24, 7 p.m., Elevate Nightclub, 149 W. 200 South, $12-$15 (801-478-4310 or elevatenightlifeslc.com)

Twiztid, April 24, 7 p.m., The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, $20 (thecomplexslc.com)

"Humanity Unleashed," April 25, 7:30 p.m. Sorensen Center, Ragan Theatre, UVU, Orem, $10 for general, $5 for non-UVU students, $5 for children ages 12-18 (uvu.edu/arts)

Chaise Baird Quintet, April 26, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Ririe-Woodbury's "Return," April 26-28, 7:30 p.m.; April 28, 1 p.m., Eccles Theater, Regent Street Black Box, 131 S. Main, $35; matinee, $10 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Samba Fogo's "Ouca — Listen," April 26-28, 7:30 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $25 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

"Slavic Passion," April 26, 7:30 p.m. Sorensen Center, Ragan Theatre, UVU, Orem, $10 for general, $5 for non-UVU students and children ages 12-18 (uvu.edu/arts)

GETTING OUT

"Language and Law: Non-native Speakers of English in the Legal System" with keynote speaker Robert Leonard, April 20, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Carolyn Tanner Irish Humanities Building, Room 109, U., free (linguistics.utah.edu)

"Charitable Chair" silent auction and event, April 20, 6 p.m., Copper Nickel, 2450 Grant Ave., Ogden, $15 (weber.edu/wsutoday)

"Losander: Master of the Art of Levitation," April 20, 7 p.m., Shepherd Union, Wildcat Theater, $15-$25 (weberstatetickets.com)

Comcast Cares Day, April 21, 7 a.m.-1 p.m., Ron Wood Baseball Park, 5900 W. New Bingham Highway, West Jordan, free (westjordan.utah.gov)

Navajo Rug Sale, April 21, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., last bids at 4 p.m., Natural History Museum of Utah, 301 Wakara Way, free (nhmu.utah.edu/navajo)

Earth Day Fair, April 21, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, $4 (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

Rio Grande Winter Market, April 21, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Rio Grande Depot, 300 S. Rio Grande St., free (slcfarmersmarket.org)

Ouelessebougou Alliance Gala Auction, April 21, 5:30-9 p.m., Little America Hotel, 500 S. Main, $125-$150 per person (801-983-6254 or lifteachother.org)

Earth Day Soiree, April 21, 6-9 p.m., Herm's Inn, 1435 Canyon Road, Logan, $45 (435-755-3239 or logannature.org/soiree)

"Planting Seeds of Hope" dinner and silent auction, April 21, 6 p.m., Davis Conference Center, 1651 N. 700 West, Layton, $75 (801-678-6892 or womentowomenfoundation.org)

Earth Day Spring Garden Tour, April 22, 10 a.m.-noon, Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, $14 for general, $12 for seniors and U. staff, $7 for children ages 3-17, free for members (801-585-0556 or redbuttegarden.org)

"Fathering with Love and Logic," Tuesdays, April 24-May 29, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Salt Lake County Government Complex, Room S1-950, 2001 S. State, free, registration required, dinner provided (801-641-0378 or extension.usu.edu/saltlake)

"Coming to America: Immigrants and Refugees Share Their Stories" panel discussion, April 26, 7 p.m., Columbus Library, 2530 S. 500 East, free (calendar.slcolibrary.org)

Farm Animal Days, through April 28, dates and times vary, American West Heritage Center, 4025 S. Highway 89-91, Wellsville, $6 (435-245-6050 or awhc.org)

Tulip Festival, through May 5, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., 10 a.m. opening on April 28, closed Sundays, Ashton Gardens, 3900 N. Garden Drive, Lehi, $20 for adults, $15 for children ages 3-12 and seniors, free for members (801-768-2300 or thanksgivingpoint.org)

Dragon Lights, through May 6, 5:30-10 p.m., Utah State Fairpark, 155 N. 1000 West, $18 for adults, $15 for military with ID, $12 for children ages 5-12 and seniors (888-484-2698 or saltlakecity.tianyuculture.us)

"Nature's Ultimate Machines," through Sept. 3, dates and times vary, Natural History Museum of Utah, 301 Wakara Way, $14.95 for general, $12.95 for youths ages 13-24 and seniors, $9.95 for children ages 3-12, free for members, U. students and staff with ID (801-581-6927 or nhmu.utah.edu)

American folk dance lessons, Wednesdays, 7-9 p.m., Glendale Library, 1375 S. Concord St., free (801-414-4723)

Ballroom dance lessons, Fridays, 7:30 p.m., Murray Arts Center, 4868 S. State, Murray, $7 (801-265-0707 or wrightwayenterprises.com)

THEATER

OPENING PRODUCTIONS

"9 to 5," April 20-May 26, dates and times vary, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Ogden, $15-$17 for adults, $14-$16 for students, military and seniors, $10-$12 for children ages 12 and younger, no babes in arms (801-393-0070 or terraceplayhouse.com)

"Hello, Dolly!" April 26-May 5, dates and times vary, Timpanogos Valley Theater, 90 N. 100 West, Heber City, $12-$17 for adults, $8 for children, seniors and students, ID required (435-654-2125 or timpvalleytheatre.com)

"Plaza Suite," April 20-May 12, Heritage Theatre, 2505 S. Highway 89, Perry, $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and children under 12; children under 4 not permitted (435-723-8392 or heritagetheatreutah.com)

"Red Bike," April 20-May 5, dates and times vary, Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $20; for mature audiences only, according to artsaltlake.org (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“You Can’t Take It With You,” April 20-May 7, dates vary, 7:30 p.m., Pleasant Grove Players, Keith Christeson Theater, 30 East Center, Pleasant Grove, $11-12 (801-922-4524 or pgplayers.com)

CONTINUING PRODUCTIONS

"The Capricious Computer Caper," April 20 and 23-24, 7 p.m.; April 21, 2 p.m., Timpanogos High School, 1450 N. 200 East, Orem, $7-$8 (showtix4u.com)

"The Importance of Being Earnest," through April 21, dates and times vary, Pioneer Hall, 1140 W. 7800 South, West Jordan, $8 for general, $5 for children ages 12 and younger (801-294-1242 or sugarfactoryplayhouse.com)

"The (Obsolete) Unkindness of Ravens," through April 21, dates and times vary, Chase Fine Arts Center, Black Box Theatre, USU, Logan, $13 for adults, $10 for seniors and youths ages 6-17, $8 for USU staff, free for USU students with ID, children under age 6 not admitted (435-797-8022 or cca.usu.edu/theatre)

"Cabaret," through April 28, dates and times vary, Noorda Theatre, UVU, Orem, $12-$16 (801-863-4636 or uvu.edu/arts)

"Our Town," through April 28, dates and times vary, Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington, $23 for adults, $21 for seniors, $17 for children ages 5-17 and students with ID, children under age 5 not admitted (435-251-8000 or brighamsplayhouse.com)

"Sister Act," through May 5, dates and times vary, SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $14 for adults, $12 for children ages 3-11 and seniors (801-255-2787 or scera.org)

"Hamilton," through May 6, dates and times vary, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $215-$425, lottery tickets also available at hamiltonmusical.com/lottery (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

"Camelot," through May 12, dates and times vary, CenterPoint Theatre, Barlow Stage, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $19.50-$27 for adults, $17.50-$24.50 for seniors and students (801-298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org)

"Fun Home," through May 13, dates and times vary, Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, $24-$38 for general, $18 for adults ages 30 and younger with ID, $15 for students with ID (801-363-7522 or saltlakeactingcompany.org)

“Spamilton,” through June 22, dates and times vary, Desert Star, 4861 S. State, Murray, $24.95 for adults, $14.95 for children ages 11 and younger (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

“The Music Man,” through June 9, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $40 for adults, $20 for youths in grades K-12, children under age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“Tuck Everlasting," through June 23, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, Jewel Box Stage, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $36-$40 for adults, $18-$20 for youths in grades K-12, children under age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

SPECIAL MOVIE SCREENINGS

"The Cat Returns," April 22, 12:55 p.m.; April 23 and 25, 7 p.m., select Megaplex Theatres, $10-$11 (megaplextheatres.com); and April 23 and 25, 7 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $9.50-$11.50 (cinemark.com)

"Clueless," April 21, 2 p.m., Sweet Library, 455 East F. St., free (slcpl.org)

"Cobra Kai" and "The Karate Kid," April 25, 7 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $9.50-$11.50 (cinemark.com)

"Faces Places," April 25, 7 p.m., Utah Museum of Fine Arts, U., free (utahfilmcenter.org)

"A Farewell to Arms," April 20, 7 p.m., Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, free (801-594-8623 or slcpl.org)

"Ferdinand," April 23, 5 p.m., Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, free (435-615-5600 or parkcitylibrary.org)

"Five Seasons: The Gardens of Piet Oudolf," April 24, 7 p.m., Salt Lake Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (801-746-7000 or utahfilmcenter.org)

"Fragments of Truth," April 24, 7 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $9.50-$11.50 (cinemark.com)

"Hidalgo," April 24, 10 a.m., SCERA, 745 S. State, Orem, $2 (scera.org)

"It," April 26, 6 p.m., Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, free (slcpl.org)

"Jumanji," April 23, 6:30 p.m., Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, free (801-229-7050 or oremlibrary.org)

"La La Land," April 23, 7 p.m., Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free (viridiancenter.org)

"Little Pink House," April 23, 6:30 p.m., S.J. Quinney College of Law, Moot Courtroom, 383 S. University St., free, panel discussion at 5:30 p.m.(law.utah.edu)

"Little Women," April 25, 7 p.m., Broadway Centre Cinemas, 111 E. 300 South, free, ticket required (801-321-0310 or saltlakefilmsociety.org)

"My Little Pony: The Movie," April 21, noon, Holladay Library, 2150 E. Murray Holladay Road, Holladay, free (calendar.slcolibrary.org)

"TABU: A Story of the South Seas," April 26-27, 7:30 p.m., Organ Loft, 3331 Edison St., $5-$6 (801-485-9265 or edisonstreetevents.com)

"Unrest," April 24, 7 p.m., UVU Fulton Library Auditorium, UVU, Orem, free (801-746-7000 or utahfilmcenter.org)

"Victoria and Abdul," April 25, 2 p.m., Salt Lake Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (801-524-8200 or slcpl.org)

"War for the Planet of the Apes," April 20, 6:30 p.m., Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, free (801-229-7050 or oremlibrary.org)

BOOK SIGNINGS

Barnes and Noble, 330 E. 1300 South, Orem, Darci Stone, contributing author to “Writers of the Future Volume 34,” April 21, 1 p.m. (801-229-1611 or barnesandnoble.com)

The King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, Matthew Bowman, author of “Christian: The Politics of a Word in America,” April 21, 7 p.m.; Tween Author Boot Camp, April 24, 3:45 p.m.; Jeff Benedict, author of “Tiger Woods,” April 24, 7 p.m.; and Paula Longhurst, author of “A Shot of Treason,” April 25, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

The Printed Garden, 9445 S. Union Square, Suite A, Sandy, Jennifer Adams, author of "I am a Warrior Goddess," April 21, 2 p.m. (385-695-2042 or theprintedgarden.com)

S.J. Quinney College of Law, 383 S. University St., Jeff Benedict, author of “Little Pink House,” April 23, 5:30 p.m. (801-585-3479 or law.utah.edu)

ART GALLERIES AND CLASSES

OPENING EXHIBITIONS

A Gallery, 1321 S. 2100 East, art by A Gallery artists, opening reception April 20, 6 p.m. (801-583-4800)

Alice Gallery, 617 E. South Temple, “Florescentia,” by Emily Fox King, artist reception April 20, 6 p.m.; on display through May 4 (801-245-7270)

Alpine Art, 430 E. South Temple, "Persistence of Paradox," by Brad Teare, opening reception April 20, 6 p.m. (801-355-1155)

Anthony’s Fine Art and Antiques, 401 E. 200 South, “Bucket of Blood,” by LeConte Stewart; on display through April 30 (801-328-2231)

Art Access Gallery, 230 S. 500 West, No. 125, “Stigma Defaced: Grip, Conversational Portraits on Mental Health,” by various artists, opening reception April 20, 6 p.m.; on display April 20-May 9 (801-328-0703)

Art at the Main, 210 E. 400 South, "Night and Day," by James W. Stewart, opening reception April 20, 6 p.m.; on display April 16-May 12 (801-363-4088)

Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, “Art Tell: Illuminating Possibilities,” April 20-21, 2-7:30 p.m. (435-723-0740)

Chase Home Museum of Utah Folk Arts, Liberty Park, 600 E. 900 South, “Play On,” by various artists, April 20, 6 p.m.; on display April 20-June 29 (801-533-5760)

Commerce and Craft, 1950 S. 1100 East, "Totems," by Cathy, Carie and Sharae, opening reception April 20, 6 p.m. (801-207-1030)

Craft Lake City and Temporary Museum of Permanent Change, 300 S. 200 West, “Celebration of the Hand,” by Alyce Carrier, opening reception April 21, 10 a.m.; on display April 17-June 17 (craftlakecity.com)

David Dee Fine Arts, 1709 E. 1300 South, art by Hiroshi Yoshida, opening reception April 20, 6 p.m. (801-582-8143)

David Ericson Fine Art, 418 S. 200 West, “Paintings by Friends,” by Michael Workman and Zach Proctor, opening reception April 20, 6 p.m.; on display April 20-May 18 (801-533-8245)

Downtown Artist Collective (DAC), 258 E. 100 South, "InVISIBLE Monsters," by Heather Romney and Katie Strader, opening reception April 20, 6 p.m. (downtownartistcollective.org)

Draw Inc. Gallery, 752 6th Ave., "Still Life With __," by Tom Shrieve and Scott Beadles, opening reception April 20, 6 p.m.; on display through May 16 (801-893-2404)

Evolutionary Healthcare, 461 E. 200 South, “American West and Beyond,” by Howie Garber, opening reception April 20, 6 p.m. (801-519-2461)

Final Kick Ankle and Foot Clinic, 348 E. 4500 South, art by Kathy Simpson and Oscar de Silva, opening reception April 20, 6 p.m. (385-770-7203)

Finch Lane and Park Galleries at the Art Barn, 1340 E. 100 South, “Darker Territory,” by Lenka Konopasek, and “Head Lands,” by Sarah Bown Roberts, opening reception April 20, 6 p.m.; on display April 20-June 8 (801-596-5000)

Flow Art Space, 363 S. 500 East, art by Erik Olson, opening reception April 20, 6 p.m.; on display through May 18 (612-242-8796)

Fringe Gallery, 345 W. Pierpont Ave., art by David LeCheminant, opening reception April 20, 6 p.m. (385-202-7511)

George S. and Dolores Dore Eccles Gallery, 1575 S. State, "Neurons Like Ghosts," by Banyan Fierer, through May 11 (801-957-4073)

God Hates Robots, 314 W. 300 South, “Rituals,” by Morgaine Fehlauer, opening reception April 20, 6 p.m.; on display April 20-May 11 (801-596-3370)

Horne Fine Art, 142 E. 800 South, “April Showers, May Flowers,” by Karen Horne, Ryan Cannon and Phyllis Horne, opening reception April 20, 6 p.m.; on display April 20-May 31 (801-910-2088)

Natural History Museum of Utah, 301 Wakara Way, Navajo Rug Art Show, Sale and Silent Auction, April 21, 10 a.m. (801-581-6927)

Nox Contemporary, 440 S. 400 West, “First Response,” by Frank McEntire, opening reception April 20, 6 p.m. (801-289-6269)

Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, Earthen Art and Earth Day poster exhibit, April 21, 11 a.m., $4 (ogdennaturecenter.org)

Phillips Gallery, 444 E. 200 South, art by Connie Borup and Scott Peterson, opening reception April 20, 6 p.m.; on display April 20-May 11 (801-364-8284)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “Piecing Together Mental Illness,” by undergraduates in the University of Utah’s BlockU: Medical Humanities program, opening reception April 20, 7 p.m.; on display April 18-May 20; and “Ditchbank,” by Heidi Moller Somsen and Downy Doxey-Marshall, opening reception April 21, 4 p.m.; on display April 21-June 15 (801-524-8200)

Shaw Gallery, Weber State University, 3964 W. Campus Drive, Ogden, BFA Thesis Exhibition, opening reception April 20, 7 p.m.; on display April 20-May 4 (801-626-6420)

Sears Art Museum Gallery, 155 S. University Ave., Dixie State University, St. George, Art Department Showcase, opening reception April 20, 7 p.m.; on display April 20-May 4 (435-652-7909)

Urban Arts Gallery, 137 S. Rio Grande St., “Upcycle,” by various artists, opening reception April 20, 6 p.m.; on display through April 29 (801-651-3937)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS IN SALT LAKE COUNTY

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, “Blue Nude Migration,” painting and poetry by Katheryn and Laura Stott, through May 12 (801-594-8611)

Anthony’s Fine Art and Antiques, 401 E. 200 South, “Certain Women: LDS Women’s Art Show,” through May 5 (801-328-2231)

Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, art by Cory Dumont, through April 26 (801-594-8623)

Corinne and Jack Sweet Library, 455 E. F St., “The Thunder: Perfect Mind,” by Todd Powelson, through April 21 (801-594-8651)

Day-Riverside Library, 1575 W. 1000 North, “River Inside,” by Gavan Nelson, through May 9 (801-594-8632)

Draw Inc. Gallery, 752 6th Ave., “Still Life __ ,” by Tom Shrieve and Scott Beadles, through May 16 (801-893-2404)

Evolutionary Healthcare, 461 E. 200 South, “American West and Beyond,” by Howie Garber, through April 20 (801-519-2461)

Flow Art Space, 363 S. 500 East, art by Erik Olson, through May 18 (612-242-8796)

George S. and Dolores Dore Eccles Gallery, 1575 S. State, “Neurons Like Ghosts,” by Banyan Fierer, through May 11 (801-957-4073)

Glass House, 3910 S. Highland Drive, Millcreek, art by Havoc Hendricks, through April 30 (801-666-8968)

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, “My Marmalade,” art by students from Washington Elementary, through May 4 (801-594-8680)

Millcreek Library, 2266 E. 3435 South, art by Gunter Radinger, through April 30 (801-943-4636)

Modern West Fine Art, 177 E. 200 South, art by Beatrice Mandelman and Louis Ribak, through June 10 (801-355-3383)

Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, “Blooming at Last,” by Marcia Walke, through April 22 (801-585-0556)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “In/Out,” by Clayton Middle School students, through May 18; “Photography from the West,” by West High School students, and “Art in Ink,” by Patricia Nosanchuk, through May 17 (801-524-8200)

Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, “Bob Hope: An American Treasure,” a World Golf Hall of Fame exhibit, through April 28 (801-965-5100)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “Exorcising America,” by Merritt Johnson, and “Homebodies, Away Teams,” by Earl Gravy, through May 12; “Dream: Egyptian Theatre YouTheatre,” through May 19; “Desire Lines,” by various artists, through May 26; “The Forge, The Gibbous, The Heron, The Oilcan: Contemporary Constellations for Navigation,” by Wren Ross; and “Landscape Painting,” by Julius von Bismarck, through May 26 (801-328-4201)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, University of Utah, South Campus Drive, “Salt 13,” by Katie Paterson, through May 20; “Our Futures,” by Utah-based organization Epicenter, through July 1; and “Great Salt Lake and Vicinity,” by Spencer Finch, through July (801-581-7332)

Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, Jordan School District art contest, through April 30 (801-948-7858)

Visual Art Institute, 2901 S. Highland Drive, “For the Love of Art,” by the Intermountain Society of Artists, through April 27 (801-474-3796 or visualartinstitute.org)

Wagner Jewish Community Center, 2 N. Medical Drive, art by Helga Kolb and Stuart Stansbury, through April 30 (801-581-0098)

West Jordan Library, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, anime art by 2017 teen contest winners, through April 30 (801-943-4636)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS OUTSIDE SALT LAKE COUNTY

American Fork Library, 64 S. 100 East, American Fork, art by Charles Gilliam, through April 30 (801-763-3070)

Arrowhead Gallery ETC, Electric Theater Center, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George, art by Harold Tanner and Ric Tanner, through April 30 (801-628-9592)

ARTe Gallery and Framing, 415 S. Dixie Drive, St. George, “NeoArts: Creative Art,” by Julianne Skinner, Kim Mcleod and Jeanette Langston, through May 5 (artegalleryandframe.com)

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, “Legends of Teaching,” by retired teachers from Davis County and art by Davis County School District high school and junior high students, through May 4 (801-295-3618)

Brigham Young University Museum of Art, BYU, Provo, “Other Worlds,” by M.C. Escher, through May 19; “Tiffany Glass: Painting with Color and Light,” by Neustadt Collection of Tiffany Glass, Queens, New York, through May 5; and “Curiouser,” by Nina Katchadourian, through Aug. 11 (801-422-8287)

Granary Art Center, 86 N. Main, Ephraim, “Dark Attractor,” by Peter Everett, and “Matrilinear,” by Elizabeth Claffey, through May 11 (435-283-3456)

Lamplight Art Gallery, 170 S. Main, Bountiful, art by Ginny Coombs, through April 30 (801-298-0290)

Maynard Dixon Home, 2200 S. State, Mount Carmel, Kane County, “The Utah Tribes,” photographs by John (Jack) Hillers, through Nov. 15, $5, by appointment (thunderbirdfoundation.com)

Mountain Place Gallery, 123 N. Main, Logan, “Cactus Flower,” by Russ Fjeldsted and local artists, through June (435-752-0211)

Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George, Washington County Secondary School Show, through April 20 (redcliffgallerysuag.com)

Southern Utah Museum of Art, SUU, Cedar City, Senior BFA Capstone exhibition, “Art Insights,” by David Emitt Adams, and “Our National Parks,” by SUU Freshman Jumpstart students, through May 5 (435-586-5432)

Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, “Wit and Whimsy: Off the Deep End,” by local artists, through May 19; and “Round Up: Icons of the American West,” by various artists, through June 19, 2021 (801-489-2727)

ART CLASSES

Natural History Museum of Utah, 301 Wakara Way, Navajo rugs walking tour and talk by Jackson Clark II, April 21, 2 p.m., and free restoration and evaluation advice from 10 a.m.-noon, free (801-581-6927 or nhmu.utah.edu/navajo)

The Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art at the USU Merrill-Cazier Library, 3000 Old Main Hill, Logan, “Family Art Day: Exploring Spring with Watercolors,” April 21, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., free, (435-797-0163 or artmuseum.usu.edu)

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

“Party for the Planet,” with Wild Aware Utah, April 21, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Utah’s Hogle Zoo, 2600 Sunnyside Ave., $14.95 for adults, $12.95 for seniors, $10.95 for children ages 3-12 (801-584-1763 or hoglezoo.org)

"Autism Afternoon,” April 24, 4-6 p.m. Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum, 444 W. 100 South, free (801-456-5437 or discoverygateway.org)

“Mary Poppins Jr.,” April 24-28, 7:30 p.m., Covey Center, 425 W. Center, Provo, $7-$10 (801-852-7007 or coveycenter.org)

“Wild Wednesdays: Alien Invasion,” April 25, 3:45-4:15 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, $5 adults, $4 seniors, $3 for children ages 2-11, free for members (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

“Shrek The Musical Jr.,” April 25-28, 7 p.m.; April 28, 3 p.m., Mount Jordan Middle School, 300 E. 9400 South, Sandy, $6-$9 (801-568-2787 or sandyarts.com)

T.P.O. Company: "Farfalle (Butterflies)," April 27-28, 7 p.m.; April 28, 11 a.m., sensory friendly, and 3 p.m., Kingsbury Hall 1395 E. Presidents Circle, U., $12 for adults, $5 for children ages 18 and younger and U. students with ID (tickets.utah.edu)

Kids' Fiesta, April 28, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, free (slcolibrary.org/specialevents)

“Willy Wonka Jr.,” CenterPoint Academy, through May 26, dates and times vary, CenterPoint Theatre, Leishman Performance Hall, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $7 (801-298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org)

“The Parent Trap,” through May 26, dates and times vary, Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $16, no babies or toddlers permitted (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

LIBRARIES

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, friendship bracelets and ukulele basics for teens, April 20, 3 p.m.; “LEAP into Science: Splish Splash,” April 21, 1 p.m.; and intro to Apple GarageBand for teens and adults, April 21, noon (801-524-8290)

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, “Teen DIY: Dragon Eggs,” April 20, 4 p.m.; and “Fabulous Fairy Houses,” April 21, 2 p.m. (801-594-8611)

Draper Library, 1136 E. Pioneer Road, Draper, read to a dog, April 21, 10:30 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Sandy Library, 10100 Petunia Way, Sandy, read to a dog, April 21, 10:30 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Murray Public Library, 166 E. 5300 South, read to a dog, April 21, 11 a.m. (801-264-2580)

Millcreek Library, 2266 E. Evergreen Ave., East Millcreek, read to a dog, April 21, 11 a.m.; Kim’s Cold-Blooded Creatures, April 21, 4 p.m.; and a flashlight egg hunt for teens, April 21, 7 p.m., registration required (801-943-4636)

West Jordan Library, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, “Little Tinkers: Earth Day,” April 21, 11 a.m.; and read to a dog, April 21, 3 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Corinne and Jack Sweet Library, 455 F Street, a craft and free screening of “Clueless” for teens and adults, April 21, 2 p.m. (801-594-8651)

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, Earth Day craft for teens, April 21, 2 p.m. (801-594-8680)

Ruth Vine Tyler Library, 8041 S. Wood Street, Midvale, El Dia de los Ninos/El Dia de los Libros, April 21, 3 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, Red Baron Day and a free screening of “The Peanuts Movie,” April 21, 4 p.m. (801-594-8623)

Day-Riverside Library, 1575 W. 1000 North, “Spring Teen Lock-In: ‘90s Night,” April 21, 6:30 p.m. (801-594-8632)

Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, after-hours game night for teens, April 21, 7 p.m., register at oremlibrary.org (801-229-7050)

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

The 24th annual L. Ron Hubbard Achievement Awards for writers and illustrators of the future contests in science fiction and fantasy recently awarded the Golden Pen Award to Darci Stone of Orem, according to a press release. On April 8 in Los Angeles, Stone was presented with a check for $5,000 for her story “Mara’s Shadow,” illustrated by Quintin Gleim. Stone was announced by coordinating writer judge David Farland and fellow writer judge Brandon Sanderson of Utah. The event was presented by Author Services, Inc. and Galaxy Press. Stone was recently published for the first time in a new anthology, L. Ron Hubbard’s “Writers of the Future, Volume 34.” Visit writersofthefuture.com for more information.

Creekside Theatre will host auditions for the 2018 season. Auditions will be held at two locations. On April 24, auditions will be 6-9:30 p.m. at Cedar Hills Clubhouse, 10640 N. Clubhouse Drive, Cedar Hills. On April 25, auditions will be 6-9:30 p.m. at Liahona Preparatory Academy, 2464 W. 450 South, Pleasant Grove. Auditioners should be prepared with a Shakespearean monologue if interested in being cast in “Much Ado About Nothing. Those interested in auditioning for “The Giver” should come prepared with a contemporary monologue. Participants interested in auditioning for “Frog Prince” should come prepared with a contemporary comedic monologue. Actors are encouraged to audition for and perform in all three shows. Auditions are on a first come, first serve basis. Callbacks will be by invitation only. Actors will be paid a stipend per role. Rehearsals will be April 30-June 16, and the show will run June 18-30. Visit creeksidetheatrefest.org to download the audition form and for more information.

Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main, will host auditions for “Doctor U,” April 28, noon-2 p.m. Needed are two male ensembles and three female roles. Auditioners should come prepared with a one minute comic monologue and be prepared to sing 32 bars of a show tune. Participants should bring their own minus track or an MP3 version of the karaoke song. Auditioners should bring a headshot and resume. The show will be June 15-July 21. All parts are paid a stipend. Call 801-355-4628 or see the audition tab at theobt.org for the audition form and more information.

SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, will host auditions for “Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” April 24 or 25, 7-9 p.m. All roles are available. Auditioners ages 14 and older should be prepared to perform 16 bars of a Broadway musical. An accompanist or iPod playback will be available. Auditioners should bring their own music. Callbacks for April 28 will be by invitation only and will include a dance audition. Rehearsals will begin the first week in May and performances will be July 6-21. Auditioners can sign up for an audition time and submit an audition form online at scera.org/auditions. Auditioners may bring a resume and headshot to the audition. Visit scera.org for more information.

Kwality Icecream, 10478 S. Redwood Road, recently opened a new ice cream shop in South Jordan. According to a news release, the shop specializes in exotic Indian ice creams and desserts that are 100 percent vegetarian and do not contain eggs. Kwality Icecream is open Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m.; and Sunday, 10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. For more information, call 801-676-9091 or visit facebook.com/indianicecreamsutah.

Sundance Mountain Resort, 8841 N. Alpine Loop Road, Sundance, has opened its restaurants for the spring. Through May 17, the Tree Room hours are Tuesday-Thursday, 5-9 p.m. and Friday-Saturday, 5-10 p.m. Call 866-627-8313 to make a reservation at the Tree Room. The Foundry Grill will be open for breakfast Monday-Saturday, 8-11 a.m.; lunch will be served Monday-Saturday, 11:30-4 p.m.; and dinner will be offered Monday-Saturday, 5-9 p.m. Sunday brunch will be served 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and Sunday dinner will be 5-10 p.m. Call 866-932-295 to make a reservation at the Foundry Grill. Visit sundanceresort.com for more information.

Westgate Park City and Resort Spa, 3000 Canyons Resort Drive, Park City, has rebranded its casual dining restaurant. The new Drafts Burger Bar, or DBB, replaced Drafts Sports Bar and Grill. Executive chef Ivan Ruiz themed the restaurant around its unique burger options, according to a news release. The restaurant has earned recognitions for the best burger in the state by Best of State. Chef Ruiz’s menu also offers long-time favorites with new food and drink innovations, including a new line of shakes. A portion of its proceeds will be donated to the local no-kill animal sanctuary, Nuzzles and Co. Other menu items include wings, sides and salads. In addition to the inside seating, an enclosed wraparound deck is also open for guests to enjoy. DBB is open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Call 435-655-2240 or visit draftsparkcity.com for more information.

Cafe Niche, 779 E. 300 South, will offer a new $30 dinner menu of three courses nightly from Monday through Saturday starting at 4 p.m. Chef Andy Morrison’s dinners will include a choice of soup or salad and end with a dessert choice of espresso, gelato and cookie or sorbet. Lamb tacos will be served through April 21 and salmon nicoise will be served April 23-28. Call 801-433-3380 or visit caffeniche.com for reservations.

Eggland’s Best recently announced the 2018 “America’s Best Recipe” contest with a chance to win $10,000. The company is searching for the best original egg recipe. Submissions are due April 30 at americasbestrecipe.com. Participants can submit recipes featuring Eggland’s Best eggs combined with their favorite local/state ingredients or dishes, according to a news release. Contestants can submit up to two recipes within each meal category — breakfast/brunch, appetizer, main course and dessert. All recipes must include at least two whole Eggland’s Best eggs. The panel of judges includes registered dietitian and nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner, winner of ABC’s “My Diet Is Better Than Yours,” who will help score the semifinalist receipt submission. After semifinalists are selected, Americans will have the chance to narrow down the best in state recipes and determine the five best in region finalists by voting on their favorite. The best in region recipes will be revealed on the Eggland’s Best website where fans can vote on America’s Best Recipe. The grand prize winner will be awarded $10,000 and a year’s supply of Eggland’s Best eggs. The best in region prize winners will each receive $1,000 and a year’s supply of Eggland’s Best eggs. The best in state winners will also receive a prize. Visit egglandsbest.com/abr3 for a free digital download of the winning recipes from the 2016 contest. Visit americasbestrecipe.com for official rules and submission information.

Marie Callender’s Restaurant and Bakery, with Utah locations in Layton and Salt Lake City, recently announced its Seafood Celebration and Pie Combos. Diners can choose from fresh avocado and shrimp, top sirloin and shrimp, honey ginger glazed salmon, Southern fried sole fillets and shrimp Sorrento pasta. These seafood dishes come with a free slice of pie, and will be offered through April 25. Visit mariecallenders.com for more information.

Oasis Cafe, 151 S. 500 East, is offering a three-course meal nightly through the month of April. Chef Efren Benitez’s dinner specials will include a choice of soup or salad, a changing entree and a dessert option. Beginning April 16, grilled chicken over herb rissoto with tri-chocolate cheesecake for dessert will be served through April 22. Sliced beef tenderloin with mashed potatoes and strawberry rouilande cake will be served April 23-29. Seating on the patio will be available, weather permitting. Reservations are suggested. Call 801-322-0404 or visit oasiscafeslc.com for more information.

