Kendra Dalton was named the 2017-18 West Coast Conference Player of the Year, while BYU head coach Carrie Roberts received her third-straight WCC Coach of the Year award and Naomi Soifua took home WCC Freshman of the Year honors, the league announced Thursday.

No. 40 BYU captured all three of the major postseason honors for the 2017-18 season for the first time under Robert's helm. Rose Huang also claimed WCC Champion Medalist honors, as the junior finished first at the 2017-18 WCC Golf Championships. Dalton, Huang and Soifua were all named to the 2017-18 All-WCC Women's Golf First Team.

Dalton logs her second-straight conference player of the year honor and became the first player to do it back-to-back since Roberts did in 1999-2000 and 2000-01. The senior finished the regular season as the WCC's top-ranked player at No. 69, according to Golfstat. She tallied three top-five finishes during the 2017-18 season and posted two first-place finishes at the Edean Ihlanfeldt Invitational and The Rebel Beach.

Roberts earns the WCC Coach of the Year accolade for the third-straight season after guiding the Cougars to their third-straight conference title. BYU recorded a team victory at the BYU at Entrada Classic, a second-place finish at The Gold Rush and placed third at the Edean Ihlanfeldt Invitational and The Rebel Beach.

Soifua concluded her freshman year with a total of four top-10 finishes, including an eighth-place finish at the 2017-18 WCC Golf Championships. The freshman's best finish came at the Cougars' home event, the BYU at Entrada Classic, where she tied for fifth place.

Huang dominated at the 2017-18 WCC Championships, winning the tournament by seven strokes. The junior finished the tournament at -5 to record medalist honors. Huang finished the year with four top-10 finishes. The All-WCC first-team honor is Huang's third-straight citation.