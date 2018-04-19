Patrick Fishburn was named the 2017-18 West Coast Conference Player of the Year, while Rhett Rasmussen received honorable mention honors, the league announced Thursday.

Fishburn, who received Co-Player of the Year honors with Pepperdine's Sahith Theegala during the 2016-17 season, also was named to the All-WCC Men's Golf First Team. The senior finished the regular season ranked No. 37, according to Golfstat.

Fishburn posted a top-10 finish at the 2018 WCC Golf Championships, tying for ninth place at -1. He compiled eight top-10 finishes during the 2017-18 season, five of which came in the fall, and medaled at the Pacific Invitational for the second-straight year. Fishburn's All-WCC first-team honor is his third straight.

The 2016-17 WCC Freshman of the Year Rasmussen was named to the 2017-18 All-WCC Men's Golf Honorable Mention Team. The sophomore totaled three top-10 finishes during the 2017-18 campaign, including a third-place finish at the 2017-18 WCC Championships. Rasmussen fired 72-66-73 to shoot -5 at the postseason tournament.

The 2017-18 All-WCC First Team features 10 student-athletes with five ranking in the top 100 nationally, according to Golfstat.