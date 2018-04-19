Dixie State women’s basketball head coach JD Gustin has announced the signing of five players, who will join the Trailblazers beginning in the 2018-19 season.

The signees include Amy Green, London Pavlica, Rashel Blazzard, Cameron Mooney and Lana Olevao.

Green, a 5-foot-9 guard from Santa Clara, Utah, prepped at Snow Canyon High School in St. George where she led the Warriors to a 3A State Championship as a junior in 2012. Green earned first-team All-Region and All-State honors at SCHS and was named Region 9 and 3A MVP. Additionally, Green averaged 17.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.4 steals and 4.3 assists per game as a senior. She also earned Adidas All-American honors and was a McDonald's All-American nominee.

“Amy was arguably the best high school player in Utah a few years ago,” Gustin said. “We are thrilled she has decided to step back into the game here at Dixie State. It’s exciting to have another local high school standout join our team.”

Pavlica, a 5-7 guard from Henderson, Nevada, prepped at Liberty High School in Henderson. Pavlica averaged 11.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game as a senior, helping the Patriots to a Sunrise Region title and a state runner-up finish. She also earned second-team All-State honors.

“London is a dynamic combo guard that is tough, ultra-competitive and has a special feel for the game,” Gustin said. “To get a player of her caliber out of Las Vegas is a big step forward for our program.”

Blazzard, a 5-6 guard from Morgan, Utah, joins the Trailblazers after playing her sophomore season at Utah State-Eastern in Price, Utah. Blazzard averaged 7.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.9 steals per game for the Eagles during the 2017-18 campaign. Blazzard played her freshman season at Westminster College, averaging 7.8 points and 1.0 rebound per game.

Blazzard prepped at Morgan High School in Morgan, Utah, where she was a two-time first-team All-State selection. She averaged 18.8 points and 5.5 points per game as a senior and was named 3A Defensive MVP.

“I like the experience, maturity and leadership Rashel brings to our team,” Gustin said. “I believe she will greatly assist in facilitating the culture we are attempting to build at Dixie State. She’s also a terrific player who has been coached by excellent coaches at her previous schools.”

Mooney, a 6-2 center from Salt Lake City, Utah, prepped at Skyline High School in Salt Lake City. Mooney averaged 11.3 points and 8.0 rebounds per game as a senior and earned third-team All-State honors. Mooney also helped the Eagles to a Utah 4A State Championship as a junior and scored a game-high 21 points to send Skyline to the 2018 5A semifinals in February.

“One of the first things that impressed me about Cameron was her selflessness and her ability to be a great teammate,” Gustin said. “She brings quality size and strength to our team, has excellent hands and shoots consistently from the perimeter. Her integrity and commitment to us through the recruiting process has been remarkable, and I can’t wait to coach her.”

Olevao, a 6-foot forward/center from Salt Lake City, Utah, prepped at Highland High School in Salt Lake City. Olevao, who was a four-year varsity starter for the Rams, earned 5A All-State honors and averaged 10.5 points and 8.2 rebounds per game as a senior, helping Highland to the 2018 5A semifinals.

"Lana's quickness and athleticism for her size is impressive, as is her ability to overcome adversity," Gustin said. "She persevered through a tough senior year and finished the season strong. She is an excellent player and an outstanding young lady with a bright future."

Keric Seegmiller is Assistant Coordinator of Media Relations at Dixie State University and the Voice of Trailblazer Athletics. Contact him at keric.seegmiller@dixie.edu.