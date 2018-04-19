PLEASANT GROVE — The American Fork Cavemen started hot and heavy Wednesday in this Region 4 contest, as they had eight points on the board before Pleasant Grove could produce any offense in this rivalry game that neighboring American Fork won 12-3.

After the game, Viking head coach Darrin Henry told his players, "Just walk away from this game and get ready to play tomorrow. Once these guys get up three or four points on us, it's hard to catch up cause they don't let up."

It's not that the Vikings couldn't put a bat on the ball; the hits were stopped by a very good defensive effort that only allowed three runs on four hits with one error.

The Cavemen's scoring was held in check during the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. During the top of the seventh inning, poor Viking pitching and two home runs added an extra four runs to American Fork's total, bringing the team to a game-ending score of 12-3.

Because of stormy weather on Tuesday, when this first of three games was scheduled to be played, the game was postponed until Wednesday, causing the second and third games to be played consecutively on Thursday, at American Fork, and the third game to be played on Friday, returning to Pleasant Grove.

With the loss, the Vikings have a 0-1 record in region play and an overall record of 10-4. Two of those losses are from playing American Fork.

The Cavemen have a 4-0 region record after first sweeping the series with Westlake last week plus Wednesday's win, and an overall record of 14-3.

Kent Allen lives in Pleasant Grove and reports on Pleasant Grove High School varsity sports for Deseret Connect.