Utah State's golf team will travel to Bremerton, Washington, this weekend to compete in the 2018 Mountain West Championship set to begin on Friday, April 20.

All 11 Mountain West teams will play a total of 54 holes during the three-day tournament, which runs through Sunday, April 22, and will be played on the par-72, 7,115-yard Olympic Course at Gold Mountain Golf Club.

Utah State, which is paired with Air Force and Boise State, will tee off Friday beginning at 11:40 a.m. MT.

Scheduled to compete for the Aggies are senior Braxton Miller (Boise, Idaho), sophomores Hayden Eckert (Buhl, Idaho) and Chase Lansford (Colleyville, Texas) and freshmen Colten Cordingley (Rexburg, Idaho) and Brock Stanger (Orem, Utah).

So far this season, Miller leads Utah State with a stroke average of 71.78 through 23 rounds, which includes seven rounds in the 60s and 10 rounds under par, to go along with four under-par finishes. Lansford has a stroke average of 72.95 through 20 rounds, which includes five rounds in the 60s and seven rounds under par, not to mention three under-par finishes. Cordingley has a stroke average of 73.88 through 17 rounds, which includes two rounds in the 60s and three rounds under par, to go along with one under-par finish. Eckert has a stroke average of 74.82 through 17 rounds, which includes two rounds in the 60s and three rounds under par, to go along with two under-par finishes. Stanger has a stroke average of 75.36 through 14 rounds, which includes one round in the 60s and two rounds under par.

During its last tournament, Utah State finished 10th at the Wyoming-hosted Cowboy Classic, held in Chandler, Arizona, with a 9-over 873 (294-295-284). Cordingley led the Aggies as he finished tied for 20th with a 1-under 215 (75-73-67). In all, Utah State has played in eight tournaments this year and has finished in the top seven in four of those events, including winning the Cal State Northridge-hosted Bill Cullum Invitational last fall with a 16-under 848 (291-276-281), and placing second at the Southern Utah-hosted Pat Hicks Thunderbird Invitational this spring with a 2-under 574 (282-292).

UNLV won the 2017 Mountain West Championship with an 18-under 846 (281-284-281), while Boise State’s Brian Humphreys took medalist honors with a 12-under 204 (67-68-69). Utah State finished tied for ninth place at last year’s championship at 13-over 877 (293-296-288) as Miller finished tied for 15th with a 1-under 215 (73-71-71), Lansford tied for 46th at 9-over 225 (75-79-71) and Eckert tied for 54th at 18-over 234 (76-77-81).

Miller also competed in the 2016 Mountain West Championship as a sophomore and tied for 36th at 6-over 222 (73-73-76) and in the 2014 MW Championship as a freshman and led USU as he tied for 22nd at 7-over 220 (76-76-68).

Live scoring is available for all three days of the 2018 Mountain West Championship via Golfstat, and daily results will be posted on Utah State's athletics website.

