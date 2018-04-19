Utah has five players on NFL.com's list of draft prospects. The group — in graded order — includes defensive end Kylie Fitts, wide receiver Darren Carrington II, defensive tackle Lowell Lotulelei, offensive guard Salesi Uhatafe and defensive tackle Filipo Mokofisi.

The 2018 NFL Draft is set for April 26-28 in Arlington, Texas. Last year, the Utes had a school-record eight players drafted.

In other links:

— Concussions must be treated with the “utmost severity” says Andrew Bogut. (foxsports.com)

— Emily Potter signs with Seattle of the WNBA. (storm.wnba.com)

— ESPN is expanding coverage of this week’s NCAA women’s gymnastics championships. (espnmediazone.com)

