OKLAHOMA CITY — Home court advantage?

The Jazz are in the business of erasing them.

Wednesday at Chesapeake Energy Arena, the Jazz beat Oklahoma City 102-95 to gain their fourth road playoff victory in two years. Last year they eliminated the L.A. Clippers in the first round, but it took three road wins to do it.

This year, two games into the playoffs, they already have a road victory.

The secret, of course, is keeping their secrets.

“That was a strange series last year because of all the injuries on both sides,” Quin Snyder said after being asked how teams learn to win road playoff games. “If I knew the answer to that I wouldn’t tell you anyway.”

The best-of-seven series now moves to Salt Lake for games on Saturday and Monday, but it’s actually no place to take a breather. The Jazz lost 13 home games this year — tied for second-most among playoff teams in the West. Home is where they lost to Oklahoma City by 14, Indiana by 15, Portland by 19 and Golden State by 40.

Last year they lost twice at home in the first round of the playoffs, but won three times on the road against the Clippers.

They lost a total of four home games in the postseason, two to the Clippers and two to Golden State.

Wednesday’s win over OKC was a big step for the Jazz in another area. They haven’t won a playoff series after falling behind 0-2 since 2007, in the first round against Houston. They went on to reach the conference finals. But that’s the only time in history they’ve overcome a 0-2 deficit.

“We try not to look at game as home and away,” said guard Dante Exum.