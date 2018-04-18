OKLAHOMA CITY — The Utah Jazz evened their first-round playoff series with Oklahoma City Thunder by dominating the fourth quarter to win 102-95 on Thursday night in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Both teams went on lengthy scoring streaks in the second half. Oklahoma City used a 19-0 third-quarter run to take a 77-67 lead before the Jazz responded immediately with an 18-3 run that gave the gave Utah an 85-80 edge.

The Jazz outscored the Thunder 28-16 in the fourth quarter, though, to even the series at one game apiece. There were 10 ties and 12 lead changes in the game.

🎥| Bounce back W!



The Jazz scored 102 points, had 50 points in the paint and withstood a 19-0 OKC run to win Game 2.



Team highlights ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/8c5s7kEQgL — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 19, 2018

Turning point: Utah took the lead for good when Ricky Rubio hit a 3-pointer with 4:02 to make it 92-89, then used strong defense down the stretch to stay in front.

The heroes: Derrick Favors had a career-playoff-high 20 points and 16 rebounds for Utah while Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 28 points, including 20 in the second half and the team's final seven points of the third quarter.

Donovan Mitchell has scored a total of 55 points in his first two playoff games, which is the most by a guard in NBA history.



The previous record holder is someone you may have heard of pic.twitter.com/Q9wfJhVpCo — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 19, 2018

3 keys

Utah held Oklahoma City's big three — Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony — to a combined 0-for-14 shooting from the field in the fourth quarter.

The Jazz had a 56-46 advantage in rebounds.

Utah also had a 50-40 edge in points in the paint and 20-9 advantage in second-chance points.

Series status:

Series tied, 1-1

Game 1: OKC 116, Utah 108

Game 2: Utah 102, OKC 95

Game 3: OKC at Utah, Saturday, 8 p.m. MT (ATTSN & ESPN)

Game 4: OKC at Utah, Monday, 8:30 p.m. (ATTSN & TNT)

Game 5: Utah at OKC, April 25, TBD

Game 6: OKC at Utah, April 27, TBD*

Game 7: Utah at OKC, April 29, TBD*

*if necessary