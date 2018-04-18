OKLAHOMA CITY — The Utah Jazz evened their first-round playoff series with Oklahoma City Thunder by dominating the fourth quarter to win 102-95 on Thursday night in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series at Chesapeake Energy Arena.
Both teams went on lengthy scoring streaks in the second half. Oklahoma City used a 19-0 third-quarter run to take a 77-67 lead before the Jazz responded immediately with an 18-3 run that gave the gave Utah an 85-80 edge.
The Jazz outscored the Thunder 28-16 in the fourth quarter, though, to even the series at one game apiece. There were 10 ties and 12 lead changes in the game.
Turning point: Utah took the lead for good when Ricky Rubio hit a 3-pointer with 4:02 to make it 92-89, then used strong defense down the stretch to stay in front.
The heroes: Derrick Favors had a career-playoff-high 20 points and 16 rebounds for Utah while Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 28 points, including 20 in the second half and the team's final seven points of the third quarter.
3 keys
- Utah held Oklahoma City's big three — Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony — to a combined 0-for-14 shooting from the field in the fourth quarter.
- The Jazz had a 56-46 advantage in rebounds.
- Utah also had a 50-40 edge in points in the paint and 20-9 advantage in second-chance points.
Series tied, 1-1
Game 1: OKC 116, Utah 108
Game 2: Utah 102, OKC 95
Game 3: OKC at Utah, Saturday, 8 p.m. MT (ATTSN & ESPN)
Game 4: OKC at Utah, Monday, 8:30 p.m. (ATTSN & TNT)
Game 5: Utah at OKC, April 25, TBD
Game 6: OKC at Utah, April 27, TBD*
Game 7: Utah at OKC, April 29, TBD*
*if necessary