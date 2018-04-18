1 of 37
View 37 Items
Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
U45\ and Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) exit the floor after the Utah Jazz defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder in game two of the NBA playoffs in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, April 18, 2018. Utah wins 102-95.
FINAL SCORE
OKC
95
JAZZ
102
Full Box Score/Player stats
Related Links

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Utah Jazz evened their first-round playoff series with Oklahoma City Thunder by dominating the fourth quarter to win 102-95 on Thursday night in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Both teams went on lengthy scoring streaks in the second half. Oklahoma City used a 19-0 third-quarter run to take a 77-67 lead before the Jazz responded immediately with an 18-3 run that gave the gave Utah an 85-80 edge.

The Jazz outscored the Thunder 28-16 in the fourth quarter, though, to even the series at one game apiece. There were 10 ties and 12 lead changes in the game.

Turning point: Utah took the lead for good when Ricky Rubio hit a 3-pointer with 4:02 to make it 92-89, then used strong defense down the stretch to stay in front.

The heroes: Derrick Favors had a career-playoff-high 20 points and 16 rebounds for Utah while Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 28 points, including 20 in the second half and the team's final seven points of the third quarter.

3 keys

  • Utah held Oklahoma City's big three — Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony — to a combined 0-for-14 shooting from the field in the fourth quarter.
  • The Jazz had a 56-46 advantage in rebounds.
  • Utah also had a 50-40 edge in points in the paint and 20-9 advantage in second-chance points.

Series status:

Series tied, 1-1

Game 1: OKC 116, Utah 108

Game 2: Utah 102, OKC 95

Game 3: OKC at Utah, Saturday, 8 p.m. MT (ATTSN & ESPN)

Game 4: OKC at Utah, Monday, 8:30 p.m. (ATTSN & TNT)

Game 5: Utah at OKC, April 25, TBD

Game 6: OKC at Utah, April 27, TBD*

Game 7: Utah at OKC, April 29, TBD*

*if necessary

Deseret News
Add a comment