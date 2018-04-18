1 of 37
Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
U45\ and Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) exit the floor after the Utah Jazz defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder in game two of the NBA playoffs in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, April 18, 2018. Utah wins 102-95.
FINAL SCORE
OKC
95
JAZZ
102
From Derrick Favors getting work done on the offensive glass to Dante Exum's incredible buzzer-beater to end the first quarter, here's the best on Twitter in the first half of Game 2 of Utah vs. Oklahoma City:

The buzzer beater (in the first quarter)

Exum put up quite the circus shot to end the first quarter, although he did manage to knock over a ref right after.

Favors getting boards and dimes

TV blackout...

Unfortunately, many Jazz fans got blacked out for Game 2 across multiple platforms. And by the look of social media, they weren't too happy about it.

That would be a great birthday gift ...

Good luck charms

Also, who else is jealous they didn't get this vanity license plate first?

Can't sit down

Utah started on a 9-0 run, so ...

Memories

Sock-gate

C'mon Jazz ...

Just what the title says.

Stockton's Back!

... sort of

Raising the next generation

Multitasking

Who wants braces?

Lafe Peavler is a sports strategist for the Deseret News and KSL.com. Follow him on Twitter @LafePeavler.

