From Derrick Favors getting work done on the offensive glass to Dante Exum's incredible buzzer-beater to end the first quarter, here's the best on Twitter in the first half of Game 2 of Utah vs. Oklahoma City:

The buzzer beater (in the first quarter)

Exum put up quite the circus shot to end the first quarter, although he did manage to knock over a ref right after.

Dante Exum beats the first quarter buzzer! 🚨@utahjazz 26 | @okcthunder 25 after one.



Derrick Favors: 9 PTS, 7 REB

Russell Westbrook: 10 PTS



Favors getting boards and dimes

TV blackout...

Unfortunately, many Jazz fans got blacked out for Game 2 across multiple platforms. And by the look of social media, they weren't too happy about it.

Good luck charms

Can't sit down

Utah started on a 9-0 run, so ...

Memories

Sock-gate

Stockton's Back!

Raising the next generation

Multitasking

Who wants braces?

