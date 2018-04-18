From Derrick Favors getting work done on the offensive glass to Dante Exum's incredible buzzer-beater to end the first quarter, here's the best on Twitter in the first half of Game 2 of Utah vs. Oklahoma City:
The buzzer beater (in the first quarter)
Exum put up quite the circus shot to end the first quarter, although he did manage to knock over a ref right after.
Favors getting boards and dimes
TV blackout...
Unfortunately, many Jazz fans got blacked out for Game 2 across multiple platforms. And by the look of social media, they weren't too happy about it.
That would be a great birthday gift ...
Good luck charms
Also, who else is jealous they didn't get this vanity license plate first?
Can't sit down
Utah started on a 9-0 run, so ...
Memories
Sock-gate
C'mon Jazz ...
Just what the title says.https://twitter.com/search?f=tweets&vertical=default&q=%23TakeNote&src=tyah
Stockton's Back!
... sort of
Raising the next generation
Multitasking
Who wants braces?
Lafe Peavler is a sports strategist for the Deseret News and KSL.com. Follow him on Twitter @LafePeavler.