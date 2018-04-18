Three Cougars placed in the top 10 as No. 40 BYU women's golf downed No. 50 Pepperdine in a playoff to clinch its third-straight West Coast Conference title on Wednesday at Carlton Oaks Golf Club

"The girls were so tough today," BYU head coach Carrie Roberts said. "They had to overcome so much to win. It was the ultimate team effort. I am so proud of them."

BYU fired a third-round team score of 295 to tie with Pepperdine at +36 as the 54-hole tournament ended, forcing a playoff.

The Cougars edged the Waves in the one-hole playoff, shooting +2 while Pepperdine shot +3. Four out of the five scores counted.

Rose Huang fired a 69 in round three to log her first individual victory of the 2017-18 season. Huang carded 35 on the back nine, prior to shooting a bogey-free 34 on the front nine. She finished the tournament at -2.

Kendra Dalton tied for second place at the WCC Golf Championships. The senior carded a final-round score of 76 to end the tournament at +5. Dalton's second-place finish is her fourth top-10 finish of the 2017-18 campaign.

Naomi Soifua also placed in the top 10 as the freshman tied for eighth place. Soifua shot +3 on Wednesday to end the event at +13.

Annie Yang tied for 17th place, while Anna Kennedy placed 21st. Yang fired a 75 in round three to shoot +22 in the 54-hole event, and Kennedy fired a third-round score of 80 to finish at +25.

BYU will represent the WCC in one of four NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championship Regionals.