OKLAHOMA CITY — The Utah Jazz have gotten a split on the road.

After a third quarter that saw them go up by nine, surrender a 19-0 run and trail by five entering the fourth, the Jazz outscored the Thunder by 12 in the final frame to get the win.

🎥| Bounce back W!



The Jazz scored 102 points, had 50 points in the paint and withstood a 19-0 OKC run to win Game 2.



The Jazz scored 102 points, had 50 points in the paint and withstood a 19-0 OKC run to win Game 2.

Donovan Mitchell led all scorers with 28 points, including 13 in the fourth. Russell Westbrook scored 19 to lead the Thunder but was held to just two in the final stanza.

Donovan Mitchell has scored a total of 55 points in his first two playoff games, which is the most by a guard in NBA history.

The previous record holder is someone you may have heard of



The previous record holder is someone you may have heard of pic.twitter.com/Q9wfJhVpCo — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 19, 2018

Derrick Favors had 20 points and 16 rebounds, hitting two 3-pointers.

"We're definitely going to need the crowd energy." -@dfavors14



What do you think—can we get loud for Derrick this Saturday? pic.twitter.com/VFlXJEz5kS — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 19, 2018

Game 3 will be Saturday night at Vivint Arena, with tipoff slated for 8 p.m. MDT time.