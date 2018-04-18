1 of 24
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Utah Jazz have gotten a split on the road.
After a third quarter that saw them go up by nine, surrender a 19-0 run and trail by five entering the fourth, the Jazz outscored the Thunder by 12 in the final frame to get the win.
Donovan Mitchell led all scorers with 28 points, including 13 in the fourth. Russell Westbrook scored 19 to lead the Thunder but was held to just two in the final stanza.
Derrick Favors had 20 points and 16 rebounds, hitting two 3-pointers.
Game 3 will be Saturday night at Vivint Arena, with tipoff slated for 8 p.m. MDT time.