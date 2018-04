The Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder meet for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series tonight.

Donovan Mitchell (left contusion) will be available and will start for Utah, while Paul George (hip) will play and start for Oklahoma City. Both players were questionable to play going into the day.

The Thunder have a 1-0 series lead after winning Game 1 116-108.

Game 2 starts today at 6 p.m. MT on AT&T SportsNet, NBAtv and AM-1280, FM-97.5 and AM-1600 on the radio.

