SALT LAKE CITY — Big sixth and seventh innings led the way for the Sacramento River Cats as they defeated the Salt Lake Bees 5-3 in an afternoon matinee at Smith’s Ballpark. Sacramento scored its five runs in just two innings. Ryder Jones went 3 for 4 with an RBI and a run to lead the River Cats.

Ivan Pineyro took the loss for Salt Lake, giving up eight hits and three runs while striking out four in four innings.

Salt Lake, down by three, loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the eighth, and scored one run on a Jabari Blash RBI single, but Eric Young Jr. struck out looking and Chase d’Arnaud made a fantastic catch in foul territory to strand three baserunners.

“That’s one heck of a play that that guy (d’Arnaud) made right there. EY (Eric Young Jr.) had a good at-bat, the pitcher made a pitcher’s pitch, it was a questionable pitch right there, but it was a strike, the umpire called it a strike. (Jose) Briceno, ball off the end of his bat right there, and d’Arnaud made a heck of a play. We’ll get right back after it tomorrow,” Bees manager Keith Johnson said.

TRANSACTION TRACKER: Salt Lake and the Angels have made plenty of moves, just 14 games into the season. The Bees have conducted 42 transactions on the young season, with two transactions happening on Tuesday and one happening on Wednesday. On Tuesday, right-handed pitcher Alex Klonowski was assigned to the Mobile (Alabama) BayBears, while right-handed pitcher Ivan Pineyro was called up from Mobile to Salt Lake. On Wednesday, right-handed pitcher Dylan Unsworth was assigned to the Bees from Mobile.

INJURY WOES: Catcher Francisco Arcia (right ankle sprain), infielder Sherman Johnson (left knee contusion, outfielder Rymer Liriano (rib contusion), outfielder Ben Revere (left foot fracture), and pitcher Jordan Jankowski (left hamstring strain) are all on the disabled list for Salt Lake.

“The guys are getting plenty of playing time, they’re playing all over the diamond. We’re getting some good looks at some guys, but right now, our pitching staff has been doing a great job. We gave up 12 the other day, but for the most part, our pitching staff has been doing a great job for us,” Johnson said.

RUN READY: In last night’s 12-3 victory over Sacramento, the Bees reached 100 runs on the season, making Salt Lake the highest-scoring offense in the Pacific Coast League. The Bees added three runs on Wednesday to bring their season total to 103. Salt Lake also leads the PCL in home runs (22) and runs batted in (102).

PENA POWER: In Felix Pena’s scheduled two-inning start on Wednesday, the Dominican Republic native allowed no hits and no runs, walking one batter and striking out two batters. The afternoon outing was Pena’s second of the year and his first start of the 2018 season.

“I thought he did good. He got through his two innings and stayed right around where we wanted him as far as pitch clock. He looked good, used all of his pitches and he’s pretty sharp,” Johnson said.

Record: 8-6

Up next: Sacramento (RHP Dereck Rodriguez, 1-0, 5.59 ERA) at Salt Lake (RHP Osmer Morales, 0-0, 5.59 ERA), Thursday, 6:35 p.m.