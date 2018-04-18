PROVO — BYU junior guard Elijah Bryant announced on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon that he's pursuing a professional basketball career.

In a video featuring his basketball highlights dating back to his days playing as a youngster, Bryant said he is grateful for his experiences at BYU.

“As a little kid, it was always my dream to play in the NBA. And now, it’s my opportunity to fulfill that dream," Bryant said in the video. "I’m honored to say that I’ve graduated from BYU and I look forward to connecting more dots with great people around the world. Follow my journey as I chase my dreams. Always believe in yourself and make your dreams a reality.”

Bryant did not say whether or not he is hiring an agent.

Last month, Cougar forward Yoeli Childs entered his name in the NBA draft but he is not hiring an agent. As long players don't hire an agent, they can withdraw their name from the draft by May 30. Childs has two years of college eligibility remaining.

Bryant has one year of eligibility remaining. He averaged 18.2 points per game and, like Childs, earned first team All-West Coast Conference honors last season.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.