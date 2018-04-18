Utah Valley University men's basketball coach Mark Pope announced on Wednesday that Boise State transfer Casdon Jardine has signed a grant-in-aid award to play for the Wolverines.

"We could not be more elated to have Casdon joining our program," said Pope. "He's been on our radar for a long time. He's going to be a great player for us. Casdon has this great combination of physicality and skill. He can rebound the basketball and guard bigger players, and he can really shoot the ball and make decisions on the perimeter. He can play the three, four or five, which will be invaluable to the growth of our program. He's such a beautiful niche player. He's got a great heart and mind for this game. He's a big-time competitor, and we couldn't be more excited to have him."

The 6-foot-7, 218-pound guard/forward spent his sophomore year at Boise State where he appeared in 18 games for the Broncos during the 2017-18 season. He posted 1.6 points and 1.2 rebounds per game while shooting 34.6 percent from the floor in 4.3 minutes of action. He also knocked down 87.5 percent of his shots from the free-throw line.

Jardine played his freshman campaign at the College of Southern Idaho where he started 24 of the team's 29 games during the 2016-17 season. He helped CSI to a 27-7 record, which included a run to the Region 18 Tournament title and an NJCAA National Tournament appearance. Jardine averaged 10.4 points and 6.0 rebounds per game and led the Eagles with 175 rebounds, including a team-best 71 offensive boards. He led CSI with a 17-point, 10-rebound double-double in the Region 18 tournament championship game victory. He finished the 2016-17 season at CSI with four double-doubles.

The Twin Falls, Idaho native prepped at Twin Falls High School where he led the team to the 2014 Idaho 4A state title during his senior season. He was named a USA Today All-Idaho First Team honoree. He also received Great Basin Conference Player of the Year honors. Jardine served a two-year LDS Church mission in Brazil immediately following his high school graduation. His older brother, Brady, played basketball at Utah State (2009-12). His sister Kelsey played basketball at the College of Southern Idaho (2007-09).

Jardine will have two seasons of collegiate eligibility remaining, beginning with the 2019-20 season.

Jason Erickson works in the communications office at the Utah Valley University athletic department. For more information on Wolverine athletics, visit GoUVU.com.