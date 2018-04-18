Scott Moon, a guard with great hops, played basketball at BYU from 1989-91. He played on the same team as Nathan Call and Shawn Bradley. He was known as a leaper and won the WAC high jump with a 7 1/2 mark. He was the son of an Air Force pilot and followed in the footsteps of his father.

Moon played at Davis High and grew up in Farmington after his father took the family with him to Europe as a career Air Force man.

Moon is now retired from the U.S. Air Force, enjoying his break after a 25-year career. He flew the F-15C (air-to-air fighter) and the T-38 trainer (instructor pilot). “I absolutely loved it.”

Moon shared a video with me of what his work was like.

“I retired as a colonel last summer and it’s great to be back in Provo where both my kids are attending BYU,” said Moon. “I had assignments in Texas, Florida, Okinawa Japan, Idaho, South Korea, Italy and Virginia. I thought about flying for the airlines but decided I didn’t want to do that, so I’ll stick to the retired thing until I find that ‘perfect job.’ ”

I asked Moon if he was in combat or ever nearly lost his life. He said he flew enforcement missions for the no-fly zone in Iraq, but it was uneventful.

“The only time I escaped death was when I had to take the aircraft from the student pilots for trying to kill me — which was pretty much a daily event.”

