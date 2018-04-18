Utah State head gymnastics coach Amy Smith announced the signing of Glory Yoakum (Manvel, Texas) to a National Letter of Intent on Tuesday.

“We are thrilled to add Glory to our team,” Smith said. “What stood out to me in the recruiting process was the high expectations she had of herself and her desire to be on a team and push them to greater heights while pushing herself in the process.”

Yoakum is a level-10 gymnast from Pearland Elite Training Center in Pearland, Texas, who trains under coaches Nick Cedillo, Tasha Beale and Tony Pineda.

The daughter of Gerald and Dannette Yoakum is a two-time Junior Olympic Nationals qualifier (2016, 2017). The all-arounder owns career-high scores of 9.700 on vault (2017 state championships), 9.550 on bars (2017 Metroplex Challenge), 9.350 on beam (2016 Purple and Gold) and 9.575 on floor (2018 Alamo Classic).

“The reason I chose Utah State was because the second I stepped on campus I knew this was a place I could call home,” Yoakum said. “The atmosphere and attitudes of the girls and coaches were amazing. I cannot wait to be part of such an amazing program next year.”

Most recently, Yoakum won the vault title and bars title, while finishing second in the all-around at the Fiesta Bowl National Qualifier back in January.

“Glory is a great student and a great all-around gymnast but is a standout on bars due to an incredibly unique skill that will definitely set her apart on that event across the country,” Smith said. “She is going to make an immediate impact on our team with her gymnastics and drive. We are so excited for her to be an Aggie.”

Yoakum is on track to graduate from Manvel High School this spring.