SALT LAKE CITY — While on their six-game road trip, from April 10 to April 16, the Salt Lake Bees regularly flashed their newfound fondness for the long ball.

Jabari Blash, Chris Carter and Jose Briceno were but a few of the Bees who went the yard in games against El Paso and Albuquerque, the majority of which ended in a Salt Lake victory.

The team totaled 13 homers in seven games, headlined by Blash and Briceno. The pair of sluggers each went the yard twice, obliterating a ball or two.

⚠️ FUTURE WARNING ⚠️

Don't park your car within 500 feet of home plate with Jabari Blash batting. We won't be responsible for the damage. pic.twitter.com/7JSdYUSEhj — Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) April 13, 2018

The homer-happy Bees returned home to Smith’s Ballpark Tuesday night for a four-game series against the Sacramento River Cats, and picked up right where they left off.

Michael Hermosillo hit a three-run homer and a solo shot, Nolan Fontana and Carter each added two-run blasts and the Bees defeated the River Cats 12-3.

Hermosillo, the Angels' 10th best prospect, added a triple and totaled six RBIs in what was certainly his best performance of the season.

Michael Hermosillo was working on the cycle but decided to hit his 2nd homer of the game instead.

He has 6 RBIs on the day which is five more than the @RiverCats

B6| Bees 10, Sacramento 1 pic.twitter.com/01yGF8BYQ5 — Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) April 18, 2018

“I was just really focused and locked in today,” said Hermosillo. “I just stayed with the program I have been doing and it kind of worked out.”

Carter, meanwhile, finished with his homer, a double and four RBIs.

The Bees pitching staff wasn’t too shabby either. Starter Jaime Barria, the Angels' seventh-highest-rated prospect, pitched four and two-thirds innings, giving up just one run on three hits, in his first outing since his Major League debut.

“Today was an awesome, awesome win,” said Hermosillo.

YARDWORK: Entering Tuesday night’s game, the Bees had clobbered 18 home runs in the opening month of the season, trailing just Albuquerque (19) and El Paso (19) for the PCL lead.

After the win over Sacramento, first place is Salt Lake's.

The Bees added four more homers to their season total, thanks to the jacks by Hermosillo, Fontana and Carter.

Fontana got the fun started with a two-run blast in the bottom of the first inning. Hermosillo added his first homer of the season in the fourth (his second shot came in the bottom of the sixth).

Carter’s long ball, a ridiculous blast over the left-field fence, was his fourth of the year and tied him for first on the team with Blash.

“It is always exciting to see everyone hit home runs. As an offense we are just trying to put up as many numbers as we can every day,” said Hermosillo. “Just keep the line moving.”

READY TO PLAY: After starting the season 5 for 9 at the plate, Bees infielder David Fletcher struggled through a 0-for-20 stretch. A top-25 prospect in the Angels' minor league system, Fletcher has turned it on of late, however.

Fletcher is in the midst of a 13-for-22 stretch, during which he has reached base safely 16 times. Five of his 13 hits have gone for extra bases, including his double off Sacramento starter Casey Kelley in the bottom of the first inning.

***

BEELINES

Bees — 12

River Cats — 3

In short: The Bees hit four homers, led by Michael Hermosillo, who contributed two.

Record: 8-5

Up next: Sacramento RHP Tyler Herb (0-0, 7.00) at Salt Lake RHP Félix Peña (0-0, 6.75), Wednesday, 12:05 p.m.

