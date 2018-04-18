There was a time in my not so distant past when I was a little over the top in the way I approached fitness.

In fact, this column began with that attitude front and center because I named it and my corresponding blog “Time to ‘fit’ it in.” My first article focused on the importance of finding time to exercise every day with a “no excuses” undertone screaming loudly. I managed to give the “who, what, where, when and how’s” of daily fitness that were equally as loud as the rest of the artilce.

I have written about not letting your fitness goals go, even in parenthood and as a couple. I’ve offered tips on how to get back into shape after pregnancy, and even wrote a rather direct article titled, “Getting back into shape post-pregnancy is possible.”

I figured that if I could do it as a mother of several young children, then anyone could. No excuses, right?

Well, I am here to say that I have eaten a steady dose of humble pie over the years that may or may not have been slammed directly into my face this past year. Let this article serve as the “I told you so,” or the rightfully deserved swift kick in the behind that I needed to bring me to a level that I should be on.

Let it be officially known that both of my feet are firmly planted on the ground, and I may even be rolling in the mud — and I’m totally OK with it.

Do I still find time to exercise? Sure, I do. Is it every day? Absolutely not.

I have eight children, and they require a lot of time during all hours of the day — and I mean all. It is hard to get anything done that does not include cleaning, cooking, holding babies and shuttling kids to activities several times over and even simultaneously. I have even struggled finding time to write words for you, as an article earlier this month indicated.

At the end of any given day, I feel like I’ve run a marathon — and I probably have.

Do I still have goals, like running a fast marathon, a 100-mile race or having a less saggy mid-section? Sure. Will I reach those goals? Maybe, maybe not.

And that’s OK.

I’m more concerned with giving my children opportunities than I am of showing them that their mom can run a fast marathon. Does that really matter anyway?

I’m more concerned with being able to hold my baby in the wee hours of the morning because you guys, he is already 5 months old, and I have no idea how that happened so fast. Soon he will be a taller-than-me 14-year-old who isn’t too keen on hugging his momma.

Do my husband and I still encourage each other to fit daily exercise in? We sure do, but those goals have changed.

We’re no longer out to prove that our glory days existed. And does it really matter anyway? Going for a walk hand-in-hand with him trumps running next to him any day.

Although it’s still fun to have an adventure partner who’s not afraid of getting a little muddy on the newly thawed mountain trails. Because as I’ve grown to learn over the course of the last five years writing for you, dirt and mud are a lot more enjoyable than floating in the clouds.

Arianne Brown is a mother of eight who loves hearing and sharing stories. For more of her writings, search “A Mother’s Write” on Facebook. She can be contacted at ariannebrown1@gmail.com. Twitter: A_Mothers_Write