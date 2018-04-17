Idaho State graduate transfer Novak Topalovic announced on Tuesday that he will be transferring to the University of Utah for the 2018-19 basketball season. Topalovic, a native of Nis, Serbia, is a 7-foot forward/center who averaged 10.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, while starting in all 30 contests for Idaho State in 2017-18.

Topalovic, who will be a redshirt senior, appeared in 31 games in 2015-2016. In 2016-17, he averaged 10.1 points and 6.3 rebounds while starting in 32 games

“We are thrilled to have Novak join our program,” Utah head coach Larry Krystkowiak said in a press release. “He is a very driven and hard-working young man, who will bring some experience and maturity to our front-court. He completes what we believe to be a fantastic recruiting class. We look forward to him and the other additions joining us this summer.”

At this time I would like to announce that I will be attending Univeristy of Utah next year! #goUtes pic.twitter.com/iWoXOaXHAD — Novak (@NovakTopalovic) April 17, 2018

Topalovic will join Naseem Gaskin, Charles Jones, Lahat Thioune, Riley Battin and Timmy Allen as new additions to the 2018-19 Runnin’ Utes team. Topalovic’s addition comes four days after forward Chris Seeley announced that he will be transferring from Utah at the end of the school year.