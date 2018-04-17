Idaho State graduate transfer Novak Topalovic announced on Tuesday that he will be transferring to the University of Utah for the 2018-19 basketball season. Topalovic, a native of Nis, Serbia, is a 7-foot forward/center who averaged 10.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, while starting in all 30 contests for Idaho State in 2017-18.
Topalovic, who will be a redshirt senior, appeared in 31 games in 2015-2016. In 2016-17, he averaged 10.1 points and 6.3 rebounds while starting in 32 games
“We are thrilled to have Novak join our program,” Utah head coach Larry Krystkowiak said in a press release. “He is a very driven and hard-working young man, who will bring some experience and maturity to our front-court. He completes what we believe to be a fantastic recruiting class. We look forward to him and the other additions joining us this summer.”
Topalovic will join Naseem Gaskin, Charles Jones, Lahat Thioune, Riley Battin and Timmy Allen as new additions to the 2018-19 Runnin’ Utes team. Topalovic’s addition comes four days after forward Chris Seeley announced that he will be transferring from Utah at the end of the school year.