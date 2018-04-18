Kendra Dalton and Rose Huang are tied for first place individually while leading No. 40 BYU women's golf to a second-place standing after Tuesday's second round of the 2018 West Coast Conference Golf Championships held at Carlton Oaks Golf Club.

"Kendra (Dalton) and Rose (Huang) kept us in it today," BYU head coach Carrie Roberts said. "I am very proud of how they played."

The Cougars fired a team score of 301 (+13) on Tuesday to shoot +29 through 36 holes of the 54-hole conference tournament. BYU enters the final round five shots off the pace of tournament leader Pepperdine. The 50th-ranked Waves carded 297 in round two on Tuesday to shoot +24 through two rounds of play.

Dalton and Huang sit atop the field in the quest for medalist honors with two-round scores of 145 (+1). Dalton fired the lowest round of the day on Tuesday, carding 69 (-3). She birdied three holes on the front nine, prior to birdying two holes on the back nine.

Huang carded 71 (-1) in round two, after the junior shot +2 in the first round. Huang played bogey-free golf on the front nine and birdied holes 2 and 9. She finished the day with four birdies.

After firing a 74 on Monday, fellow Cougar Naomi Soifua carded 80 in Tuesday's second round. Soifua sits in ninth place overall at +10.

Anna Kennedy and Annie Yang are in 21st place and 23rd place, respectively. Kennedy and Yang fired a pair of 81s in round two. Kennedy sits at +17, while Yang is at +19 through 36 holes.

The Cougars will compete in the third and final round of the 2018 WCC Golf Championships on Wednesday. BYU women's golf will begin third-round play at 9:15 a.m. PST. Follow the Cougars live via links to live stats on the BYU women's golf schedule page.

The WCC Conference Champion will receive an automatic bid to one of the 2018 NCAA Division I Regional tournaments.