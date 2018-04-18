BYU track and field hopes to secure more regional qualifying times at the Mt. SAC Relays in Torrence, California; the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, California; and the Beach Invitational in Long Beach, California, this weekend.

“We’re very excited,” head coach Ed Eyestone said. “Our middle-distance and distance groups have been very strong and competed very well two weeks ago. Most of them have been resting and getting ready for this meet. We're looking to pick up more regional qualifying times.”

Mostly distance runners will compete at the Mt. SAC Relays and the Bryan Clay Invitational, while the field events will take place at the Beach Invitational.

“This is a big meet for us,” Eyestone said. “The Mt. SAC Relays is typically one of the biggest meets of the year for our distance groups. The bottom line is we want to go and continue the steps we’ve already taken to make it to the national meet, and this will be a very important meet for all of us.”

Rory Linkletter and Connor McMillan will have their first chance to qualify this season. Linkletter and McMillan ran well two weeks ago at the University of Oregon, but they ran the 3,000m, which is not run at nationals. This week they will run the 5,000m and Eyestone expects both of them to qualify.

Eyestone hopes that Marcus Dickson, Talem Franco and Kramer Morton will also be able to secure regional qualifying times in the 1,500m this weekend.

The women 800m runners are focusing on improving their times, as many of them are near the border of qualifying. They either want to earn a qualifying spot or better their current qualifying spot.

BYU has already had a lot of athletes qualify for regionals in the various event groups, so the focus for all the athletes will be to improve their times and marks to solidify their ticket to regionals.

Jenessa Mann works as a Sports Information Director for BYU Athletics. Contact her at: track_sid@byu.edu