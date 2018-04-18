BYU men’s tennis announced the signing of Mateo Vereau Melendez and Vinicius Feijao Nogueira for the 2018-19 season, joining Kobe Tran who signed in November.

“Mateo and Vinicius have had significant results on the ITF Junior Circuit,” BYU head coach Brad Pearce said. “They come from great families and are committed to achieving excellence as high-achieving student-athletes. We are delighted that they chose BYU over a host of high-caliber schools from Power 5 conferences. They will both immediately contribute to championship-level tennis at BYU.”

Vereau Melendez is from Trujillo, Peru, and he attends high school in Peru at Fleming College after beginning school at Montessori International College. He has a Universal Tennis Rating of 12.74 and is ranked No. 391 in the ITF World Juniors rankings.

Melendez’s accomplishments

COSAT (South America Tennis Confederation) G1 Champion- Cali Colombia

Played in a European Tour

ITF G4 Finalist- Cali Colombia

Competed in the Under 16 Junior Davis Cup

No. 1 player in Peru for Under 16 category

Competed on Team Peru for Los Juegos Bolivarianos tournament

Competed in the South American games in the Under 16 category twice, Under 14 and Under 12

Feijao Nogueira is from Teresina, Brazil, and he attends the Montverde Academy. He has a Universal Tennis Rating of 12.25 and an ITF World Juniors ranking of No. 374.

Nogueira’s accomplishments

Doubles runner-up in an ITF G3, G4 and G5

Won a doubles ITF G5

Semi-finalist in an ITF G5

Ranked No. 8 in South America Under 14 category

Ranked No. 2 in Brazil Under 12 category

Won the two largest Brazilian tournaments, Banana Bowl and Copa Gerdau, in the Under 10 category

The Cougars are getting ready to compete in the West Coast Conference Tournament on April 26-28, in Claremont, California.

Genny Hickman is a PR student at Brigham Young University. She currently interns with the Athletic Communications office on campus.

