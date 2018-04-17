OKLAHOMA CITY — After going through light portions of Tuesday’s practice with a left foot contusion, Utah Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell is officially questionable for Game 2 in Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

The star rookie hurt his foot during Utah’s 116-108 Game 1 loss to the OKC Thunder on Sunday.

In his playoff debut, Mitchell went off for 27 points and 10 rebounds.

His status will be determined on game day as the Jazz face the Thunder at 6 p.m.

“Don’t really know right now. He’s fine in the sense that he’s not injured in any way, but I think there’s the question of hurting and we won’t know that until a couple days,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said after Monday’s practice. “It happened during the game and he was feeling it during the game but we just have to wait and see how he’s doing.

“Everybody’s banged up but if he’s more than banged up he won’t be able to play, but if he can play I’m sure he’ll play.”