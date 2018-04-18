Many have proposed changes to college football to cure what ails it, starting with expanding the playoff bracket from four to eight.

The latest proposal, courtesy of FBSchedules.com, suggests splitting up the Power 5 conferences and add independents like Notre Dame, BYU and Army and select other non-Power 5 programs into seven, 11-member leagues that are geographically based as part of "A bold plan to make college football great again."

Under this proposal, BYU would be part of the Pacific Conference with arch-rival Utah and other members of the Pac-12.

Here's the key components of Amy Daughters' plan:

It equalizes and regulates scheduling across the conferences, promoting fairness.

It ensures that every conference member plays every other conference member.

It protects and restores historical rivalries whenever possible.

It expands the CFP from four teams to eight.

It rewards teams that have won an on-field conference championship with a guaranteed CFP bracket slot.

It rewards a select number of current non-Power 5 squads, including the three military academies, with a well-deserved, unobstructed path to a national championship.

Warner's draft prospects

Former BYU linebacker Fred Warner is getting a lot of attention leading up to next week's NFL draft.

The website 49erswebzone.com reports that Warner has had pre-draft visits with several teams, including the San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets, Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein compares Warner to former Cougar Alani Fua in his scouting report:

"Warner's future success could largely depend on who takes him and how they use him. While most will view him as an outside linebacker, Warner moves around like a big safety. With his instincts and cover skills in space, finding a hybrid role in sub-packages might be where he is best utilized. Warner's size, speed and workout at the Combine may play into his draft value more heavily than many other prospects. Warner should find immediate work as a backup who can help on special teams."

Will Trinnaman get drafted?

Meanwhile, former BYU wide receiver Jonah Trinnaman, who turned in an impressive Pro Day performance last month, could be a draft target of the Chicago Bears.

And, finally ...

Read a recap of how former BYU basketball players are doing around the world in various professional leagues.