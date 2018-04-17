Utah Jazz rookie guard Donovan Mitchell received praise last week from NBA legend Kevin Garnett.

During his weekly "Area 21" show on TNT, the 15-time All-Star specifically noted how Mitchell has shouldered huge responsibility in leading the Jazz in scoring this season, and the former Minnesota, Boston and Brooklyn big man also loved Mitchell's "rookie" sweatshirt he wore last week to Utah's game against the Golden State Warriors.

"I like Donovan Mitchell, man, just because of the effect," Garnett said. "Most rookies take time to grow into something...Man, he is in it. He is in it."

Kyle Collinsworth 'highlighted' on TNT

Former Provo High School and BYU star Kyle Collinsworth spent the majority of the NBA regular season with the Dallas Mavericks, a fact which was debated by the hosts of Inside the NBA on TNT last week.

Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith played a brief game where they were asked by Ernie Johnson to guess whether certain players were on the Mavericks or Phoenix Suns (the two tanking teams played each other on the second-to-last night of the regular season) or in the G League.

Collinsworth was one of the five names to appear, with O'Neal saying he's in the NBA and Barkley insisting he was currently in the G League. Smith broke the tie with the correct answer, guessing that Collinsworth was in the NBA.

How do you think the #InsideTheNBA crew did in an all-new edition of 'Who He Play For?' 😂



Could you do better? pic.twitter.com/OpmwTgbf3Q — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 11, 2018

Other links

And finally...

While we're at the intersection of the Los Angeles Lakers and Beehive State basketball, last Friday marked the two-year anniversary of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant dropping 60 points on the Jazz in his final NBA game.

To mark the day, ESPN posted on its Twitter account a video of all 60 of Bryant's points from that night.