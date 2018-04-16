Adam Fondren, Deseret News
No. 40 BYU men's golf is in seventh place after the first round of the 2018 West Coast Conference Golf Championships held at Carlton Oaks Golf Club on Monday.

"It was a rough day for the team," BYU head coach Bruce Brockbank said. "Patrick (Fishburn) and Rhett (Rasmussen) played solid golf on a tough, windy day, but the rest of our team had a difficult time with the conditions."

The Cougars fired a first-round team score of 297 to shoot +9 as a team on Monday. No. 33 Pepperdine sits atop the leaderboard at -8 with Saint Mary's close behind at -6.

Patrick Fishburn fired a first-round 71 to lead BYU. Fishburn carded 35 on the front nine prior to carding 36 on the back nine. The senior is tied for 10th place at -1.

Rhett Rasmussen is also in the top 20. He is tied for 12th place after 18 holes of the 54-hole event. Rasmussen carded a 72 in round one to shoot even par. Rasmussen birdied four holes on Monday.

Spencer Dunaway is tied for 34th place +4. Dunaway fired a 76 in the first round. CJ Lee and Peter Kuest are tied for 40th and 42nd places, respectively. Lee shot +6 in round one, while Kuest shot +9.

BYU men's golf will compete in the second round of the 2018 WCC Golf Championships on Tuesday. The Cougars begin play at 7:50 a.m. PT, on hole 10. Follow BYU live via links to live stats provided on the BYU men's golf schedule page.

