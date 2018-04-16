No. 40 BYU men's golf is in seventh place after the first round of the 2018 West Coast Conference Golf Championships held at Carlton Oaks Golf Club on Monday.

"It was a rough day for the team," BYU head coach Bruce Brockbank said. "Patrick (Fishburn) and Rhett (Rasmussen) played solid golf on a tough, windy day, but the rest of our team had a difficult time with the conditions."

The Cougars fired a first-round team score of 297 to shoot +9 as a team on Monday. No. 33 Pepperdine sits atop the leaderboard at -8 with Saint Mary's close behind at -6.

Patrick Fishburn fired a first-round 71 to lead BYU. Fishburn carded 35 on the front nine prior to carding 36 on the back nine. The senior is tied for 10th place at -1.

Rhett Rasmussen is also in the top 20. He is tied for 12th place after 18 holes of the 54-hole event. Rasmussen carded a 72 in round one to shoot even par. Rasmussen birdied four holes on Monday.

Spencer Dunaway is tied for 34th place +4. Dunaway fired a 76 in the first round. CJ Lee and Peter Kuest are tied for 40th and 42nd places, respectively. Lee shot +6 in round one, while Kuest shot +9.

BYU men's golf will compete in the second round of the 2018 WCC Golf Championships on Tuesday. The Cougars begin play at 7:50 a.m. PT, on hole 10. Follow BYU live via links to live stats provided on the BYU men's golf schedule page.