OKLAHOMA CITY — Georges Niang may not have been the center of attention among media members Monday morning as the Utah Jazz practiced at Chesapeake Energy Arena, but the two-way player has certainly made an impact during the 2017-18 season.

Currently, in Oklahoma City for the Utah playoff series, Niang also learned that he was named to the All-NBA G League first team that same day.

Head coaches and general managers selected the Jazz two-way player for his stellar play with the Santa Cruz Warriors and Salt Lake City Stars.

Niang, a former Iowa State All-American, appeared in 41 G League games, averaging 19.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

He joined the Stars on Jan. 14 after signing a two-way deal with the Jazz organization and was also named to the midseason All-NBA G League West Team as one of the top performers from the first half of the season.

Niang was originally selected by the Indiana Pacers in the 2016 NBA Draft in the second round with the 50th overall pick. He’s now taking full advantage of the opportunity with the Jazz.

“Obviously it’s pretty cool to be highly thought of enough to be voted to the first team and I am thankful for my teammates and coaches because none of this would have been possible without them being a part of my everyday journey in the G League,” Niang told the Deseret News. “It started in Santa Cruz with the great organization that they have and finished up in Salt Lake City and I couldn’t be more thankful to have such a warm welcome into the Stars and Utah Jazz organization.”