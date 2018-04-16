No. 40 BYU women's golf is in second place after day one of the 2018 West Coast Conference Golf Championships held at Carlton Oaks Golf Club.

"We played all right today," BYU head coach Carrie Roberts said. "I didn't think we were as sharp as we needed to be. We are looking forward to being more focused in tomorrow's round."

The Cougars shot a team score of 304 to finish the day at +16, while Pepperdine sits in first place at +15. After round one, BYU leads all teams in par-5 scoring.

Rose Huang and Naomi Soifua fired a pair of 74s in round one. Huang birdied two holes on Monday, while Soifua birdied three. Huang and Soifua are tied for second place at +2.

Kendra Dalton carded a 76 in Monday's first round. The senior shot 37 on the back nine prior to firing 39 on the front. Dalton is in ninth place after 18 holes of the 54-hole conference tournament.

Anna Kennedy is tied for 15th place, while Annie Yang is tied for 21st place. Kennedy fired an 80 in round one, carding 41-39. Yang finished the day at +10, shooting an 82 in the first round.

BYU women's golf will compete in the second round of the 2018 WCC Golf Championships on Tuesday. The Cougars begin play at 9 a.m. PST. Links to live stats can be found on the BYU women's golf schedule page.