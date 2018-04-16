Baseball

Wyatt Hudgens, Park City (Sr.)

The Miners have swept their first three Region 11 series this season, and the contributions of this senior are a big reason why.

Last Wednesday in the final game of the Tooele series, Hudgens struck out seven batters and only allowed two hits as he led Park City to the 3-0 victory.

“Wyatt had a great outing against Tooele to continue his success in region play. After the seventh-inning, two-hit shutout this week, he has pitched 18 Region 11 innings and given up only two earned runs. Wyatt is an intense competitor, and his success so far this year is no surprise,” said Park City coach David Feasler.

Hudgens is 5-0 this season with one save and a 1.39 ERA in 30 innings pitched.

Park City is 9-0 in region play and 12-4 overall.

Girls Track

Julia Hunt, Cedar (Sr.)

Julia Hunt enjoyed a terrific meet at the Desert Hills Invitational last Friday.

The junior won the long jump, finished second in the 100 meters and third in the 200 meters.

She jumped 18’03.50 in the long jump, the best in the state this high school season.

"Julia has such a strong work ethic, both on and off the track. She is always seeking ways to improve and with the fine tuning she has done, she has had great performances so far this season. We are excited to see what will come in the next few weeks as we get ready for the state meet,” said Cedar coach James Davidson.

Hunt finished second in the 100 meters to Jaslyn Gardner, but her time of 12.48 is the second-best this season. Her time of 25.98 in the 200 meters is a top 10 time this season as well.

Softball

Mia Cullimore, Davis (Sr.) – MUG Coming

Davis had just one game last week because of Mother Nature, but Mia Cullimore made sure it was a successful one.

Cullimore was on the mound as Davis beat Syracuse 6-1 in a Region 1 game, improving the Darts record to 4-0 in region play. Cullimore also had two RBI.

"Mia is a four-year varsity starter. Each year she has had a different role on the team and has worked to fulfill that role. She has embraced her role as a team leader and helped to raise the level of play for her teammates. She loves playing the game and competing every day,” said coach Mylei Zachman

Cullimore is batting .363 for the season with 15 RBI.

Boys Soccer

Jaiden Marriott, Bonneville (Sr.)

Bonneville has surged to the front of the Region 11 pack, and Jaiden Marriott has been the goal-scoring catalyst.

Marriott has scored in every game during the Laker’s current four-game winning streak, including one goal against Tooele in last Wednesday’s 5-1 win and then overtime game-winner at Ogden last Friday in the 1-0 win.

Two weeks ago against Park City, he also scored the golden goal in a 1-0 overtime win.

"Jaiden off the field is one of the nicest young men you will ever meet, on the field he never stops working hard, is very tenacious and always encourages his teammates,” said Bonneville coach Fritz Backman. “He is never about himself and is the first one to ask for help if he is struggling with a part of his game. Every coach dreams of having a great player on the pitch but he is even better of it. With his leadership, we can make it to state and possibly do some good.”

Boys Track

Joe Corbridge, American Fork (Jr.)

This junior turned in a sensational performance at the Utah County Invite at Salem Hills last week.

In a very tight 800 meter race against Timpanogos’ Brennan Benson, Corbridge edged him out at the finish line to finish first with a time of 1:55.27. It’s the best time in Utah this season.

“Joe has put in so much time and effort this season. He works as hard or harder than anyone on the team and his performances have shown that. He will be one of the 800m favorites come time for the state championships,” said American Fork coach Brett Myrup.

Girls Golf

Emma Winfree, Corner Canyon (Sr.)

A year after tying for third at last year’s 4A state meet, Emma Winfree is one of the front-runners again in 2018.

Winfree has played in all four of Corner Canyon’s top positions and is averaging right around even par. In four region meets, she shot a 69 at Mountain View and Pebblebrook, a 75 at Eastbay and then a 39 in nine holes during a weather-shortened round at Mountain View.

“Emma is a great girl, always smiling and a huge part of our team,” said Corner Canyon coach Ryan Kartchner, whose team is the two-time defending state champs.

Boys Tennis

Giovanni Claus, Herriman (So.)

Just a sophomore, Claus is having a strong high school season as Herriman’s No. 1 singles player. He is undefeated through the first half of Region 3 play.

Claus is ranked No. 3 in his age group in the state and eighth in the intermountain region.

“I’ve been very lucky to have such a great opportunity to compete with many of the best players in the state. I just hope with hard work to continue to play the best tennis I can and represent my team and Herriman High School,” said Claus.

Last season Claus advanced to the 5A quarterfinals and narrowly lost to Viewmont’s Jack Taylor 6-4, 6-3.