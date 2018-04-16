Only Tuesday’s game at Arizona is on BYU baseball’s slate this week as it prepares for final exams.

The Cougars, 18-15, are hosted by Arizona, 22-12, in a game on Tuesday at 6 p.m. MST, which will be televised by the Pac-12 Network.

“It’s no surprise we have had our ups and downs the first 30 games of the season, but a win in Tucson could really give our team the confidence boost we need to finish the season strong,” BYU coach Mike Littlewood said.

BYU’s starting pitcher against Arizona will be junior right-hander Jordan Wood (2-3, 2.95), whose previous outing was a 4-3 loss at Portland last Thursday.

The Cougars remain one of the top doubles teams in the NCAA, ranked No. 7 with 2.39 two-baggers per game. The Wildcats are one of the top triples teams in the nation, ranked No. 13 with 0.38 three-baggers per game.

Next Tuesday, BYU continues its play against another Pac-12 opponent when it hosts Utah.

Ralph R. Zobell has worked for BYU Athletic Media Relations in various capacities for over 30 years. You can view his bio at byucougars.com/staff/athletics/ralph-zobell or contact him at ralph_zobell@byu.edu.