The BYU women's tennis team will complete regular season play this weekend at home against West Coast Conference opponents Pacific on Friday, April 20, at 12 p.m. MT and Saturday against Saint Mary's at 11 a.m.

The Cougars look to bounce back after a difficult WCC road trip and losses to both Loyola Marymount and Pepperdine. Sitting at 11-8 overall and 4-3 in league play, BYU has now taken the fifth seed in the conference and will need at least one win this weekend to secure a spot in tournament play. The WCC Conference Tournament takes the top-six seeded teams in the league to compete.

The team will also honor the lone senior on the team, No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles player Mayci Jones, as she competes for the Cougars at home one final time on Saturday.

Pacific

The Tigers are coming off two losses this weekend to WCC foes Portland and Gonzaga, falling to 6-10 on the season and 2-4 in league play. Pacific now sits in the seventh seed and comes to Provo needing to win out this weekend for a chance to play in the WCC Conference Tournament.

Saint Mary's

The Gaels earned two big victories at home against Portland and Gonzaga to launch them into second place in the WCC. After four-consecutive wins, Saint Mary's currently sits at 12-7, 6-2 WCC as it comes to Provo to finish regular season play.

Live stats for both matches can be found on BYU's online schedule. The matches will be played on the Outdoor Tennis Courts, weather permitting, and admission is free. Complementary pizza will also be provided to all spectators in attendance.