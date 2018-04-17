The start of the 2018 high school football season is still four months away, but the first weekend of high school football is not far off and it's never too early to get excited about Friday Night Lights.

In anticipation of the upcoming season, the Deseret News has gathered and published all the high school football schedules for the 2018 season at DeseretNews.com.

With the opening of Farmington High School this fall, there will be 104 schools playing football.

Bingham, Lehi, Orem, Juan Diego, South Summit and Milford are the defending state champs in their respective classifications

Fourteen programs across the state will have new coaches in 2018:

6A: Layton (Tyler Gladwell), Hillcrest (Ron Hill), Riverton (Jody Morgan).

5A: Bountiful (Tyler Hughes), Farmington (Daniel Coats), Brighton (Rafe Maughan), Timpview (Andy Stokes).

4A: Canyon View (Chris Sawyers), Desert Hills (Mark Murdoch), Dixie (Blaine Monkres), Hurricane (Skyler Miller), Logan (Travis Van Luewen).

1A: Monticello (Reed Anderson), Rich (TBA).

Here’s a look at some of the marquee match-ups this fall: Bingham at Orem (Week 1), Bingham at East (Week 2), Orem at Timpview (Week 3), Herriman at Bingham (Week 3), South Summit at Beaver (Week 4), Fremont at Davis (Week 5), Lone Peak at American Fork (Week 6), Mountain Crest at Sky View (Week 6), Bingham at Lone Peak (Week 7), Skyridge at Springville (Week 8), Alta at Corner Canyon (Week 9),

Below are links to the complete schedules for every 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A high school football team in Utah.

Region 1

Clearfield, Davis, Fremont, Layton, Northridge, Syracuse, Weber

Region 2

Cyprus, Granger, Hillcrest, Hunter, Kearns

Region 3

Copper Hills, East, Herriman, Riverton, Taylorsville, West Jordan

Region 4

American Fork, Bingham, Lone Peak, Pleasant Grove, Westlake

Region 5

Bountiful, Box Elder, Farmington, Roy, Viewmont, Woods Cross

Region 6

Highland, Lehi, Murray, Olympus, Skyline, West

Region 7

Alta, Brighton, Corner Canyon, Cottonwood, Jordan, Timpview

Region 8

Maple Mountain, Provo, Skyridge, Springville, Timpanogos, Wasatch

Region 9

Canyon View, Cedar, Desert Hills, Dixie, Hurricane, Pine View, Snow Canyon

Region 10

Mountain View, Orem, Payson, Salem Hills, Spanish Fork, Uintah

Region 11

Ben Lomond, Bonneville, Ogden, Park City, Stansbury, Tooele

Region 12

Bear River, Green Canyon, Logan, Mountain Crest, Ridgeline, Sky View

3A North

Carbon, Emery, Grantsville, Judge Memorial, Morgan, Union

3A South

Juab, Juan Diego, Manti, North Sanpete, Richfield, Summit Academy

2A North

American Leadership, Delta, Gunnison, Millard, North Summit, South Summit

2A South

Beaver, Enterprise, Grand, North Sevier, San Juan, South Sevier

1A North

Altamont, Duchesne, Layton Christian, Rich

1A South

Kanab, Milford, Monticello, Parowan