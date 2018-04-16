OKLAHOMA CITY — After a stellar playoff debut, Utah Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell’s status for Game 2 is currently unclear.

An MRI has revealed a left foot contusion after Mitchell went off for 27 points and 10 rebounds in Utah’s Game 1 loss to Oklahoma City, 116-108, on Sunday.

“I can walk. I’m good. I’m not limping,” Mitchell said during Monday’s practice. “I think tomorrow will be the deciding factor but I feel fine right now.”

Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell says he’ll see how he feels tomorrow with the left foot contusion and that will determine his status for Game 2. pic.twitter.com/JTvXUiXZUh — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) April 16, 2018

Mitchell believes he stubbed his toe to injure the foot during a driving layup where he challenged Alex Abrines around 3:48 in the third quarter and got tripped up.

He originally felt soreness, so he had an x-ray performed during the game that came back negative, followed by the MRI.

Mitchell said he hasn’t tried to run on the foot yet, as the Jazz will have a couple days to rest between games.

“Naw, there is no need to,” Mitchell said. “Right now we don’t play for two days so we don’t need to try it.”

Jazz coach Quin Snyder decided to yank Mitchell for the final 3:19 of Sunday’s loss for fear of severely injuring the foot. The team has confidence that the league’s top scoring rookie will suit up if he can.

“Don’t really know right now. He’s fine in the sense that he’s not injured in any way but I think there’s the question of hurting and we won’t know that until a couple days,” Snyder said. “It happened during the game and he was feeling it during the game but we just have to wait and see how he’s doing.

“Everybody’s banged up but if he’s more than banged up he won’t be able to play, but if he can play I’m sure he’ll play.”

Mitchell will make his decision soon as Game 2 is set for 6 p.m. on Wednesday in OKC.

“I’ll just see how I feel tomorrow,” Mitchell said. “I feel pretty good but we’ll see how I feel tomorrow.”