No. 4 BYU men’s volleyball hosts the semifinals and championship match of the MPSF Tournament this week.

The Cougars (20-6, 10-2 MPSF) are the No. 1 seed in the tournament and had a bye last week in the quarterfinals.

BYU will compete against No. 6 seed USC (8-19, 3-9 MPSF), which upset No. 3 seed Pepperdine in Malibu last week, on Thursday, April 19, at 7 p.m. MDT.

Joining the Cougars and Trojans in Provo are No. 2 seed UCLA (23-6, 9-3 MPSF) and No. 4 seed Concordia Irvine (16-14, 5-7 MPSF), who will play each other on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

The winner of each match will play in the championship match on Saturday, April 21, at 7 p.m.

No. 2 seed UCLA

BYU split the season series with UCLA, with each team winning on its home court in three sets. The Cougars hold a 34-32 edge in the all-time series against the Bruins. BYU had won eight-straight matches against UCLA before falling in the final regular-season match earlier this month. The Cougars are 22-10 at home against the Bruins.

UCLA has had just one loss since falling in three to BYU at home at the beginning of March — losing to USC in five.

No. 4 seed Concordia Irvine

BYU also split the meetings against Concordia Irvine this year. The Cougars swept the Eagles on the road before falling in five at home. BYU holds a 2-1 record in the short overall series history and is 1-1 when playing Concordia Irvine at home.

The Eagles have lost just one in their last seven matches, falling at Stanford after the upset of the Cougars in Provo. The Bruins swept Concordia Irvine in both matches during the regular season.

No. 6 seed USC

BYU won both meetings this season in four sets. The Cougars are 39-13 all-time against the Trojans. BYU is 23-4 when facing USC at home.

The Trojans are 2-2 in their last four matches, defeating UCLA and Pepperdine and falling to Grand Canyon and Concordia Irvine.

Video/stats

There will be a live stream of Thursday’s match featuring UCLA and Concordia Irvine available by SportsLive. A paid subscription is required to view the CBSi stream. The BYU vs. USC match will be televised live on BYUtv and streamed live by SportsLive. Should BYU advance, Saturday’s match would also be televised by BYUtv and streamed by SportsLive. If the Cougars fail to advance, the match would only be streamed by SportsLive.

Live stats will be available for all matches on the BYU men's volleyball schedule page.

Tickets

All-session reserved and general admission tickets are on sale via the BYU Ticket Office. Prices range from $18 to $49 depending on the seating area selected. Children ages 2 and older require a ticket in the reserved seats. Children ages 6 and older require a ticket in the general admission areas. Individual session passes will be available starting Thursday, April 19, at 9 a.m.

Royce Hinton is the men's and women's volleyball sports information director for BYU Athletic Communications.