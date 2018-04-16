The BYU women’s soccer team finished the 2018 spring season with a 4-3 record after a loss to Arizona and a pair of wins over Arizona State and Utah State.

The Cougars started the season with losses to the Utah Royals, 1-0, and the University of Utah, 3-1, in March. The following weekend, BYU went undefeated in Las Vegas with a 3-0 victory over CSUN and a 2-0 win against the tournament host UNLV.

In April, the Cougars traveled to Arizona to take on the University of Arizona and Arizona State.

In the first game, the Wildcats found the back of the net twice in the first 10 minutes to take an early 2-0 lead. Goals by Madie Siddoway Gates and Elise Flake evened the game at 2-all before halftime, but Arizona scored one more in the second half to take a 3-2 win.

Against Arizona State, Cameron Tucker found the back of the net twice and Flake added another goal of her own to give the Cougars a 3-1 win.

In the final game of the spring season, BYU hosted Utah State and came away with a dominant 6-0 win that included goals by Tucker, Flake, Lizzy Braby and Ella Ballstaedt.

At the close of the season, Tucker led all scorers with six goals. Braby and Flake each notched three goals, while Gates found the back of the net twice. Mikayla Colohan, Natalie Clark and Ballstaedt had one apiece.