Former Weber State runner Sarah Callister Sellers made history Monday by recording the highest finish by a Utah native at the Boston Marathon, according to the school.

In windy and rainy conditions, Sellers finished second in a time of 2:44.04 behind winner Desiree Linden's time of 2:39.05 in the women's division.

It's the first time since 1979 that Americans have finished first and second in the race, per Weber State, and the first win for an American woman since 1985.

"I think I'm going to wake up and this will be a dream," Sellers said in a Weber State release. "It was a like a hurricane out there."

It was just the second career marathon race for Sellers, who graduated from Ogden High in 2009 and competed at Weber State from 2009-12. During her time at Weber State, Sellers was a nine-time Big Sky champion, including three times each in the 5,000 meters and 10,000 meters in outdoors competition and the 5,000 meters twice and the 3,000 meters once in indoors.

"This is a game changer for Sarah, in just her second marathon," Weber State women's track and field head coach Paul Pilkington, who is also still Sellers' coach, said in the release. "This was one of the best fields they have ever had and was really tough conditions. I knew she was in good shape because her workouts were going so well. She has persevered through injuries, graduate school and has a full-time job, and still able to train in world-class conditions."

Sellers now lives in Tucson, Arizona, with her husband Blake and works as a nurse anesthetist.