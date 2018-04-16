BYU sophomore pitcher Kerisa Viramontes has been named the West Coast Conference Pitcher of the Week, her second of the season and third of her career.

Viramontes pitched 16 innings in three games without giving up a single run, including 12 innings against WCC opponent Pacific, to pick up her second honor of the season. She allowed seven hits during the week and recorded 13 strikeouts en route to three wins.

It is the Cougars’ fourth Pitcher of the Week award in 2018, and Viramontes is the first BYU student-athlete to repeat a weekly honor this season. Arissa Paulson and Autumn Moffat have also earned the pitching award, while Lexi Tarrow, Rylee Jensen and Libby Sugg have been named WCC Player of the Week.

LMU freshman first baseman Delanie Wisz was named the WCC Player of the Week. Read the full release on the WCC website.

Player of the Week also nominated: Hannah Bandimere, Loyola Marymount; Delaney Heller, San Diego

Pitcher of the Week also nominated: Lexi Tarrow, BYU; Madison Casiano, San Diego